Updated
Harry Styles and Emma Corrin snap confirms 'My Policeman' filming at Hitchin pool
- Credit: Maya Derrick
Last Tuesday, Hitchin was abuzz while some super secret filming happened at Hitchin's outdoor pool.
Speculation rose, with rumours that ex-One Direction member Harry Styles would be poolside for the filming, which was believed to be for the upcoming Amazon production My Policeman.
Emma Corrin, who co-stars with Styles in My Policeman and famously played the late Princess Diana in the latest season of The Crown, posted the below picture to her Instagram account, confirming that filming for My Policeman wrapped.
Eagle-eyed fans will recognise that the building behind Corrin, Styles, producer Robbie Rogers and director Michael Grandage, is Hitchin Swimming Centre, with the pool's café area visible in the background.
From this, we can confirm that the A-listers were indeed at our very own outdoor pool after much speculation!
The day-long filming, which happened on Tuesday last week (June 8) saw extras clad in retro swimwear spotted on Butts Close, with tents, vans and security taking over the outdoor pool and neighbouring green areas.
You may also want to watch:
The Amazon original is a cinematic adaptation of Bethan Roberts' 2012 book My Policeman, following the elaborate love lives of a husband and wife and their subsequent ménage a trois arrangement from the 1950s through to the 90s.
With Styles, Corrin and fellow actor David Dawson playing the younger versions of the film's main three characters - Tom, Marion and Patrick - the Comet has reason to believe that Hitchin's outdoor pool was carefully selected from a plethora of lidos up and down the country, as its deco décor complements the 50s-set scenes, easily transporting viewers back 70 years with a little help of some vintage costume.
Did you spot any celebs in Hitchin? Send your pictures to news@thecomet.net.