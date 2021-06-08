Harry in Hitchin? Speculation rises as film crews descend on outdoor pool
- Credit: Maya Derrick
Those out and about in Hitchin enjoying the sun today may have accidentally stumbled across one of 2021's most highly anticipated movie sets.
The Comet has reason to believe that the filming - which is shrouded in mystery - is for Amazon Prime's My Policeman, starring Harry Styles, The Crown's Emma Corrin and Rupert Everett.
Speculated to be going ahead only today, the filming has caused quite a stir in Hitchin, with fans of Styles and his co-stars lining the walkway to the pool to try and catch a glimpse of the cast in action.
Extras clad in retro swimwear have also been spotted on Butts Close, with tents, vans and security taking over the outdoor pool and neighbouring green areas.
The Amazon original is a cinematic adaptation of Bethan Roberts' 2012 book My Policeman, following the elaborate love lives of a husband and wife and their subsequent ménage a trois arrangement from the 1950s through to the 90s.
You may also want to watch:
With Styles, Corrin and fellow actor David Dawson playing the younger versions of the film's main three characters - Tom, Marion and Patrick - the Comet has reason to believe that Hitchin's outdoor pool was carefully selected from a plethora of lidos up and down the country, as its deco décor complements the 50s-set scenes, easily transporting viewers back 70 years with a little help of some vintage costume.
The production has been filming in Brighton in previous weeks, with eager fans hoping for a late 2021 release date.
Most Read
- 1 June 21: Will lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions still go ahead?
- 2 Police alerted to injured man in Stevenage town centre
- 3 Stevenage flats plans prompt 'concrete jungle' concerns
- 4 Harry in Hitchin? Speculation rises as film crews descend on outdoor pool
- 5 Mother speaks out after garden centre breastfeeding dispute 'mishandled at every stage'
- 6 New bridal boutique opens in Hitchin
- 7 'A huge crisis' - emotional leaseholders protest as cladding scandal continues
- 8 Stevenage Recycling Centre now open longer
- 9 Once-in-a-generation improvement scheme completed at London King's Cross station
- 10 Pedestrian killed on A1 near Baldock named by police
Those involved in the mysterious project here in North Herts have been sworn to secrecy and have kept their lips firmly sealed, with non-disclosure agreements signed. The Comet will bring more updates as we get them.
Let us know if you spot any A-listers in Hitchin! Send your pictures to news@thecomet.net.