Harry in Hitchin? Speculation rises as film crews descend on outdoor pool

Published: 12:51 PM June 8, 2021 Updated: 1:25 PM June 8, 2021

Retro-looking deck chairs were spotted over the fence of Hitchin's outdoor pool yesterday (Monday, June 7) ahead of Tuesday's filming - Credit: Maya Derrick

Those out and about in Hitchin enjoying the sun today may have accidentally stumbled across one of 2021's most highly anticipated movie sets.

The Comet has reason to believe that the filming - which is shrouded in mystery - is for Amazon Prime's My Policeman, starring Harry Styles, The Crown's Emma Corrin and Rupert Everett.

Vans and tents have set up shop in Hitchin pool's car park for filming, what is believed to be My Policeman starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin - Credit: Maya Derrick

Speculated to be going ahead only today, the filming has caused quite a stir in Hitchin, with fans of Styles and his co-stars lining the walkway to the pool to try and catch a glimpse of the cast in action.

Extras clad in retro swimwear have also been spotted on Butts Close, with tents, vans and security taking over the outdoor pool and neighbouring green areas.

Through the railings that surround Hitchin Outdoor Pool on Monday, ahead of today's filming - Credit: Maya Derrick

The Amazon original is a cinematic adaptation of Bethan Roberts' 2012 book My Policeman, following the elaborate love lives of a husband and wife and their subsequent ménage a trois arrangement from the 1950s through to the 90s.

Marquees have been set up inside the grounds of Hitchin Outdoor Pool - Credit: Maya Derrick

With Styles, Corrin and fellow actor David Dawson playing the younger versions of the film's main three characters - Tom, Marion and Patrick - the Comet has reason to believe that Hitchin's outdoor pool was carefully selected from a plethora of lidos up and down the country, as its deco décor complements the 50s-set scenes, easily transporting viewers back 70 years with a little help of some vintage costume.

The production has been filming in Brighton in previous weeks, with eager fans hoping for a late 2021 release date.

Tents have set up shop on Butts Close to aid the filming at Hitchin Outdoor Pool - Credit: Maya Derrick

Those involved in the mysterious project here in North Herts have been sworn to secrecy and have kept their lips firmly sealed, with non-disclosure agreements signed. The Comet will bring more updates as we get them.

Let us know if you spot any A-listers in Hitchin! Send your pictures to news@thecomet.net.