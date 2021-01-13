Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Council warns of 'extremely high infection rate' in Stevenage ward

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 5:48 PM January 13, 2021   
Coronavirus cases in South Cambs and North Herts. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Richard Johnson

Coronavirus cases in Stevenage and North Herts are above the national average. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Richard Johnson

Herts County Council has warned that the infection rate in one Stevenage ward is 'extremely high' due to the new COVID-19 variant. 

The council has asked residents to "please keep following the guidance", as we revealed COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in our town despite the third lockdown.

In the week leading up to January 8, 79 people in Symonds Green had tested positive for the virus, with the rate per 100,000 resident population at 1311.2.

The council quoted Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, in its announcement, who said it is absolutely critical to “double down” with our ongoing efforts to keep people as safe as possible:

“The public have made an extraordinary effort so far. Of course we are all tired of restrictions, but we need to find the collective strength to get through this critical stage and save as many lives as we can.


“The advice right now is unambiguous: to drive the numbers down, we must stay home except for work, exercise and essential activities. Every unnecessary interaction you have could be the link in a chain of transmission which has a vulnerable person at the end.”

You may also want to watch:

Coronavirus
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

'Incredibly sad and shocked' - Family react as beloved Bella dies after...

Jacob Thorburn

person

Baldock Tesco store evacuated after fire breaks out

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

Hertfordshire Constabularly | Updated

Man arrested in connection with suspected firearms incident

Jacob Thorburn

person

Coronavirus

Mass vaccination centre in town 'first' to open next week

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus