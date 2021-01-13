Council warns of 'extremely high infection rate' in Stevenage ward

Published: 5:48 PM January 13, 2021

Coronavirus cases in Stevenage and North Herts are above the national average. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Richard Johnson

Herts County Council has warned that the infection rate in one Stevenage ward is 'extremely high' due to the new COVID-19 variant.

The council has asked residents to "please keep following the guidance", as we revealed COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in our town despite the third lockdown.

In the week leading up to January 8, 79 people in Symonds Green had tested positive for the virus, with the rate per 100,000 resident population at 1311.2.

The council quoted Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, in its announcement, who said it is absolutely critical to “double down” with our ongoing efforts to keep people as safe as possible:

“The public have made an extraordinary effort so far. Of course we are all tired of restrictions, but we need to find the collective strength to get through this critical stage and save as many lives as we can.



“The advice right now is unambiguous: to drive the numbers down, we must stay home except for work, exercise and essential activities. Every unnecessary interaction you have could be the link in a chain of transmission which has a vulnerable person at the end.”