Latest COVID-19 data shows continued rise in case numbers

Published: 1:16 PM January 13, 2021 Updated: 1:32 PM January 13, 2021

The latest confirmed COVID-19 figures for Hertfordshire have been released. Picture: RADAR - Credit: Archant

There has been a steady rise in coronavirus cases for Stevenage and North Herts as we enter the second week of the third national lockdown.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 765 new cases of the virus in Stevenage between January 2 and 8, up 43 from the previous week.

Similarly, in North Herts, there have been 781 cases – up from 130 the previous week.

In the same time period, the average area in England had 553 cases per 100,000 people. This remains below the average at 482 in North Herts, but above for Stevenage, at 871.

The total number of cases up to January 12 is 4,157 in North Herts, and 3,758 in Stevenage.

The coronavirus-related death toll sits at 80 and 120 in North Herts to January 1.

Lister Hospital in Stevenage admitted 29 COVID patients on January 3, and as of January 5 there were 171 patients in hospital with the illness, with 10 on ventilation.

The UK’s R-number, which represents the rate of transmission, sits between 1.1 and 1.4.

This week saw the unveiling of one of the country's first mass vaccination centres, in Stevenage's Robertson House, which will run alongside the hub running at Lister Hospital and others across the county.

Stevenage Borough Council also announced that a major testing site will be open fully from Monday, January 18.