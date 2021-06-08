Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Arrest made following assault in Stevenage

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:49 PM June 8, 2021   
Queensway, Stevenage Town Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

The victim was found injured in Queensway, Stevenage yesterday afternoon - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault after an injured man was found in Stevenage yesterday afternoon.

Police were called shortly after 4.15pm to a report that a man had been found injured in Queensway.

Herts police today confirmed that the victim had suffered wounds to his back and injured his finger. The injuries are not life threatening or life changing.

At the time of the incident, people living in nearby The Towers high rise flat block reported seeing firearms officers and being ordered to stay in their homes.

The police confirmed that officers attended to the injured individual alongside members of the ambulance service.

A 32-year-old woman from Stevenage was arrested and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police by visiting herts.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting 41/42397/21.

Stevenage News

