Updated
Arrest made following assault in Stevenage
- Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault after an injured man was found in Stevenage yesterday afternoon.
Police were called shortly after 4.15pm to a report that a man had been found injured in Queensway.
Herts police today confirmed that the victim had suffered wounds to his back and injured his finger. The injuries are not life threatening or life changing.
At the time of the incident, people living in nearby The Towers high rise flat block reported seeing firearms officers and being ordered to stay in their homes.
The police confirmed that officers attended to the injured individual alongside members of the ambulance service.
A 32-year-old woman from Stevenage was arrested and remains in police custody.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police by visiting herts.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting 41/42397/21.
Most Read
- 1 Police alerted to injured man in Stevenage town centre
- 2 June 21: Will lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions still go ahead?
- 3 Harry in Hitchin? Speculation rises as film crews descend on outdoor pool
- 4 Stevenage flats plans prompt 'concrete jungle' concerns
- 5 Mother speaks out after garden centre breastfeeding dispute 'mishandled at every stage'
- 6 New bridal boutique opens in Hitchin
- 7 Restaurant's permanent outdoor seating bid rejected
- 8 'A huge crisis' - emotional leaseholders protest as cladding scandal continues
- 9 Stevenage Recycling Centre now open longer
- 10 Once-in-a-generation improvement scheme completed at London King's Cross station