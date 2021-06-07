Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Police alerted to injured man in Stevenage town centre

Louise McEvoy

Published: 7:17 PM June 7, 2021   
Police are working to find out how a man found in Stevenage town centre was injured - Credit: Archant

There has been a heavy police presence in Stevenage town centre this afternoon after a man was found injured.

Herts police were called shortly after 4.15pm and told a man had been found injured in Queensway. 

Police officers and paramedics attended the scene. People living in nearby The Towers high rise flat block reported seeing firearms officers and being ordered to stay in their homes.

A spokesman for Herts police said: "The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time and enquiries are being carried out in the area to establish how the injuries were caused.

"Anyone with information about what happened is asked to please contact police." Call non-emergency number 101 or visit herts.police.uk

