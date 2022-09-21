Two arrests made in connection with Stevenage brawl

Updated

Police taped off the area following a number of stabbings at St Nicholas pub in Canterbury Way, Stevenage - Credit: Supplied

Two men have been arrested following a violent disorder that took place on Saturday night at the St Nicholas Tavern in Stevenage.

Police were called to the pub in Canterbury Way at around 10.50pm to reports of a stabbing after a fight had broken out.

Three men were subsequently taken to hospital with serious, life-changing injuries, having suffered knife wounds, Herts police said.

A 40-year-old man from Stevenage was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and a 38-year old-man from Bedfordshire was arrested on suspicion of affray.

Both have been released on bail and enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Nick Rega said: “The fight started in the pub between a group of people who were known to each other and then spilled out into the shopping area. There were lots of people around at the time, many of whom we still need to speak to.

“If you were in the pub or the surrounding area on Saturday evening and you have yet to speak to police, please get in touch. If you were driving in the area and had a dash cam in operation at the time, we would also like to speak to you."

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/75371/22.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.