Stevenage stabbings: Three men suffer life-changing injuries

Three men were seriously injured after a fight broke out in Stevenage on Saturday - Credit: Supplied

Three men have sustained life-changing injuries after they were stabbed when a fight broke out in a pub in Stevenage on Saturday night, Herts police have confirmed.

Police were called to St Nicholas Tavern on Canterbury Way at 10.50pm to reports of a stabbing after a fight had broken out.

Three men were subsequently taken to hospital with serious, life-changing injuries, having suffered stab wounds, Herts police said.

Detectives from the Stevenage Crime Unit say they are following a number of lines of enquiry, but are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage.

Detective Inspector Nick Rega said: “The fight started in the pub between a group of people who were known to each other and then spilled out into the shopping area. There were lots of people around at the time, many of whom we still need to speak to.

“If you were in the pub or the surrounding area on Saturday evening and you have yet to speak to police, please get in touch. If you were driving in the area and had a dash cam in operation at the time, we would also like to speak to you."

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/75371/22.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.