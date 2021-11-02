Latest on Met Police officer accused of rape
- Credit: PA
A police officer due to appear in court yesterday accused of raping a woman in a hotel room has had his hearing listed for next month.
David Carrick, from Stevenage, is part of the Metropolitan Police's Parliamentary Diplomatic Protection Command and was arrested on October 2 accused of raping a woman in a St Albans hotel room while on a date with her.
The day before his arrest, the woman had told police the officer had raped her in September 2020.
It's alleged he was off duty when he met her in a St Albans pub, following contact on dating site Tinder.
Later that night, he is said to have raped her in a hotel, where he had booked a room.
Carrick, charged with rape, appeared at St Albans Magistrates' Court last month, but was not required to enter a plea.
He had been due to appear at St Albans Crown Court yesterday, but his hearing is now listed for December 3.
Carrick, 46, remains in custody.
Most Read
- 1 Three charged with drugs and human trafficking offences in Stevenage county lines investigation
- 2 Seriously ill Martin marries fiancée in hospital
- 3 GP remains suspended four years after investigation launched
- 4 Police officer sacked for gross misconduct
- 5 Met officer charged with child sex offences remanded after bail hearing
- 6 Incident at Stevenage mosque not terrorist-related, police confirm
- 7 Letchworth 26-year-old pleads guilty after police drugs raid
- 8 Arsenal's kind act helps autistic fan enjoy first match
- 9 Walk-in and booster vaccine slots available this week
- 10 Stevenage's annual fireworks display returns on Bonfire Night - November 5