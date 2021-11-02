Latest on Met Police officer accused of rape

Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on December 3 - Credit: PA

A police officer due to appear in court yesterday accused of raping a woman in a hotel room has had his hearing listed for next month.

David Carrick, from Stevenage, is part of the Metropolitan Police's Parliamentary Diplomatic Protection Command and was arrested on October 2 accused of raping a woman in a St Albans hotel room while on a date with her.

The day before his arrest, the woman had told police the officer had raped her in September 2020.

It's alleged he was off duty when he met her in a St Albans pub, following contact on dating site Tinder.

Later that night, he is said to have raped her in a hotel, where he had booked a room.

Carrick, charged with rape, appeared at St Albans Magistrates' Court last month, but was not required to enter a plea.

He had been due to appear at St Albans Crown Court yesterday, but his hearing is now listed for December 3.

Carrick, 46, remains in custody.