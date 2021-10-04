David Carrick in court: Met Police officer accused of hotel date rape

Updated

Published: 1:20 PM October 4, 2021 Updated: 1:37 PM October 4, 2021

Met Police officer David Carrick, from Stevenage, is accused of raping a woman in a St Albans Premier Inn hotel room - Credit: PA

A serving Metropolitan Police officer from Stevenage has appeared in court, accused of raping a woman in a St Albans hotel room while on a date with her.

David Carrick, who is part of the Met's Parliamentary Diplomatic Protection Command, was arrested at the weekend after the woman told detectives how he had raped her in August last year.

The 46-year-old officer, who lives in Stevenage, appeared via a videolink at St Albans Magistrates' Court.

The court was told the police officer had told his alleged victim he had guarded "a number of important people, including the prime minister".

The charge of rape was put to the officer, alleging he had carried out the rape of the woman on the night of September 4/5 last year.

He was arrested on Saturday at his home in Stevenage and charged yesterday with the offence.

Carrick was not required to enter any plea to the charge.

Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring, hearing the case, was told the woman had reported the matter to the police on Friday.

It's alleged the officer was off duty when he arranged to meet her in a pub in St Albans, following contact on the dating site Tinder.

Later that night, he is said to have raped her in a Premier Inn Hotel in St Albans, where he had booked a room.

Mark Fleckney, prosecuting, said the Crown was objecting to bail being granted on the grounds Mr Carrick would interfere with witnesses and commit further offences.

District Judge Goldspring remanded the officer, who has been suspended from the force, into custody and he will next appear at St Albans Crown Court on November 1.

Malcolm McHaffie, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The Met Police says PC Carrick has been suspended from duty and a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Commissioner Cressida Dick said: “I am deeply concerned to hear the news that an officer from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command has been arrested and now charged with this serious offence. I fully recognise the public will be very concerned too.

“Criminal proceedings must now take their course, so I am unable to comment any further at this stage.”

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.