Pair jailed for conspiring to supply heroin and crack in Stevenage

Published: 1:20 PM May 28, 2021   
St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Katrina Watkinson from Stevenage and Haben Emmanuel, from London, have been jailed for drugs offences. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

A pair charged with conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Stevenage have been jailed. 

Haben Emmanuel - aged 20, and of West Cromwell Road in London - and Stevenage's Katrina Watkinson, 31, were arrested after a police raid in Holly Copse back in February. 

They pleaded guilty at St Albans Crown Court and were back in court to be sentenced today.

Emmanuel was jailed for four years and four months and Watkinson - who is of Holly Copse - received three-year jail term.

More to follow. 

