Pair to face court on suspicion of conspiring to supply crack and heroin
- Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO
Two people will face St Albans' Crown Court accused of conspiring to supply Class A drugs, after they were charged following a police raid in Stevenage earlier this month.
Katrina Watkinson, of Holly Copse, and Haben Emmanuel of West Cromwell Road were arrested and charged after a search warrant was executed at an address in Holly Copse on Tuesday, February 9.
A closure order has since been imposed on the address in the town, after numerous complaints about anti-social behaviour and drug-related activity.
Ms Watkinson, 31, has been charged with two counts of conspiring to supply class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin.
Mr Emmanuel, 20, has been charged with two counts of conspiring to supply crack and heroin, two counts of being concerned with the supply of crack and heroin to others and one count of being in possession of criminal property, namely £540.
The pair will face St Albans Crown Court on March 15.
