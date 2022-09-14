Search continues for 'handgun'-wielding thief

Police in Hertfordshire have re-launched an appeal for a Post Office thief who appeared to be wielding a "handgun" - Credit: PA

Police in Hertfordshire have re-launched an appeal for witnesses and information following a robbery in Pirton.

At around 2pm on Saturday, August 27, a man threatened a member of staff at a High Street post office with what appeared to be a handgun.

The individual then left with an amount of cash, reportedly making his escape in a blue Vauxhall Mervia.

The suspect is described as white, in his 30s, wearing a black cap, blue jeans and a black Adidas top.

Detective Inspector Ben Smith said: "We are continuing with our investigations and are trying to locate the suspect.

"I am appealing to the public for any information that could help us with our inquiries.

"Were you in the area on this day?

"Did you see a man or someone acting suspiciously?

"Did you see the vehicle described?

"Please get in touch if you think you can help.”

Information can be reported via the Hertfordshire Constabulary website (www.herts.police.uk/report) or by calling non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/69286/22.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.