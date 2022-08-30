A man reportedly threatened a member of Pirton Post Office staff with a handgun on Saturday, August 27 - Credit: Tim Ireland/PA

A man has taken cash from a Post Office near Hitchin after threatening a member of staff with a "handgun".

According to police officers in Hertfordshire, the theft took place at Pirton Post Office at around 2pm on Saturday, August 27.

Detective Sergeant Andy Metselaar, of Hertfordshire Constabulary, said the member of staff's ordeal was "frightening".

He added that the man was carrying an object - thought to be a handgun - and is described as being white, aged in his 30s and wearing a black cap, blue jeans and a black Adidas top. He may have been driving a Vauxhall Meriva.

DS Metselaar said: "This was a frightening incident for the member of staff, who was fortunately uninjured but very shaken by the threat of violence. This will also understandably be unsettling for people in the village.

"Rest assured, we are doing everything we can to trace the man who went into the Post Office and any accomplices."

DS Metselaar said: "Were you in the area at the time?

"Did you see a man or anyone else acting suspiciously?

"Do you know who may be responsible?

"Please get in touch with us straight away.

"We will do everything we can to find out who is responsible as threats of violence with a weapon will not be tolerated."

Witnesses with information can contact Hertfordshire Constabulary online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting crime reference 422 of August 27.

Alternatively, reports can be made 100 per cent anonymously with CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.