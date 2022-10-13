The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Man charged following Letchworth fires

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:25 AM October 13, 2022
Updated: 10:30 AM October 13, 2022
A fluorescent police jacket, with "police" written on the back.

"Significant damage" was caused across the town. - Credit: PA

A man has been charged after a number of fires were started in Letchworth town centre.

The incidents occurred in the early hours of Tuesday (October 11), with "significant damage" caused across the town.

Amal Perera, of no fixed address, has now been charged with two counts of arson, following his arrest.

The 32-year-old appeared at Hatfield Remand Court yesterday (Wednesday, October 12), where he was remanded into custody.

A fire seen through a tree.

Neighbours of USA Fried Chicken witnessed the fire, and called the police. - Credit: Tilly Doherty

He will appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, November 14.

Inspector Ben Smith said: "While someone has been arrested and charged in relation to these incidents, we are still looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened who can assist with our enquiries.”

Information can be reported via Herts police's website www.herts.police.uk/report or by calling 101, quoting reference 41/82222/22.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Letchworth Garden City News

