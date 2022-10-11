As many as eight separate incidents are rumoured to have taken place overnight. - Credit: PA

A man has been arrested following multiple fires in Letchworth.

The incidents occurred in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, October 11), with as many as eight separate incidents rumoured to have taken place.

One of the incidents saw four fire engines attend a blaze on the ground floor of USA Fried Chicken, in Station Road.

According to Hertfordshire police, a "significant amount of damage" has been caused across Letchworth town centre.

No injuries have been reported.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson, and arson with intent to endanger life.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "A 32-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested on suspicion of arson and arson with intent to endanger life, following a series of fires in Letchworth town centre.

"The fires were started in a number of different locations in the early hours of this morning.

"The man, who has no links to Hertfordshire, is currently in police custody while the investigation continues, and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with these offences.

"As a result, there are a number of police cordons in place this morning.

"No one was injured as a result of any of these fires, but a significant amount of damage has been caused."

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service told the Comet that they were called to three separate incidents in Letchworth town centre overnight.

The spokesperson said: "Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 4am to reports of a fire outside USA Fried Chicken in Station Road, Letchworth Garden City.

"Four fire engines from Letchworth & Baldock, Hitchin and Stevenage fire stations were sent to the scene, where crews found a fire on the ground floor of the restaurant.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire and ventilated the restaurant and flat above.

"Everyone was accounted for safely.

"Our fire investigation team and Herts Police will be carrying out an investigation into the cause of the fire this morning.

"We were called to two other small fires in Letchworth town centre overnight."