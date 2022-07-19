Hitchin Outdoor Pool, where a "disturbance" is thought to have taken place on Monday, July 18 (File picture) - Credit: North Herts District Council

Police officers in Hertfordshire are investigating an alleged assault which is thought to have taken place at Hitchin Outdoor Pool.

Officers were called to the pool in North Herts following reports of a disturbance at around 4.19pm on Monday, July 18.

An eyewitness - who was swimming at the time - said a lifeguard asked everybody to leave the pool when the disturbance broke out.

They said a man was arrested at the venue and bathers began cheering when swimming resumed.

An official Hertfordshire Constabulary statement reads: "Police were called at 4.19pm today (Monday, July 18) to reports of a disturbance at Hitchin Outdoor Pool involving a group of males allegedly refusing to leave.

"An assault was also reported to have taken place.

"One person has been arrested."

Officers remained on the scene for a short time after the incident, the spokesperson added.

The incident took place amid a Met Office red weather warning for "extreme heat", when temperatures exceeded 36C in the Hitchin area.