One arrested after 'disturbance' at Hitchin Outdoor Pool
- Credit: North Herts District Council
Police officers in Hertfordshire are investigating an alleged assault which is thought to have taken place at Hitchin Outdoor Pool.
Officers were called to the pool in North Herts following reports of a disturbance at around 4.19pm on Monday, July 18.
An eyewitness - who was swimming at the time - said a lifeguard asked everybody to leave the pool when the disturbance broke out.
They said a man was arrested at the venue and bathers began cheering when swimming resumed.
An official Hertfordshire Constabulary statement reads: "Police were called at 4.19pm today (Monday, July 18) to reports of a disturbance at Hitchin Outdoor Pool involving a group of males allegedly refusing to leave.
"An assault was also reported to have taken place.
"One person has been arrested."
Most Read
- 1 Thameslink and Great Northern line set to shut due to 'extreme heat'
- 2 Hertfordshire residents urged to avoid non-essential water usage
- 3 London Luton Airport runway 'melts' amid July heatwave
- 4 Arrest at Premier Inn after dog found in 'hot car'
- 5 Recap: Updates as heatwave set to bring 37C temperatures to Herts
- 6 14-year-old girl reportedly raped in Stevenage
- 7 Bereket Selomun: Five suspects charged with murder
- 8 Dancing through the Decades: Children impress at School's Dance Festival
- 9 Heatwave to halt all Great Northern and Thameslink trains north of London
- 10 Tears for Fears cancel remaining The Tipping Point UK tour dates including Hatfield House show
Officers remained on the scene for a short time after the incident, the spokesperson added.
The incident took place amid a Met Office red weather warning for "extreme heat", when temperatures exceeded 36C in the Hitchin area.