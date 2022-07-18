Live

A Met Office red weather warning is in place over Hertfordshire, with an "only travel if essential" warning in place on roads and railways - Credit: PA

Temperatures in Hertfordshire are set to peak at today, with disruption expected at schools, businesses, roads and railways throughout the county.

A Met Office red warning for "extreme heat" is in place over a large part of England today (Monday, July 18), including Hertfordshire.

The Met Office said the temperatures are "exceptional", while the UK Health Security Agency is urging members of the public to look out for relatives.

A statement by weather forecasters reads: "An exceptional hot spell on Monday and Tuesday leading to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.

"Population-wide adverse health effects experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to serious illness or danger to life.

"Substantial changes in working practices and daily routines will be required."

A woman shields herself from the sun in central London on July 17 - Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Dr Agostinho Sousa, the UKHSA's head of extreme events, said: "Temperatures in England are likely to reach record levels, and it’s important we all know how to stay well in hot weather.

"Check up on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours to make sure they stay hydrated, keep cool and know how to keep their homes cool."

The UKHSA recommends closing curtains indoors, checking for faults in fans and fridges, and avoiding physical exertion during the hottest part of the day.

Check this page throughout the day for live updates from Hertfordshire.

Water supply

Affinity Water teams - who manage the supply throughout the Stort, Lee, Colne and Misbourne river areas - are "working very hard" to keep up with extra demand, a company spokesperson said.

They said: "We want to make sure we have enough water to go around for drinking, washing and cooking during the upcoming hot weather.

"Please avoid all non-essential water use now, such as hosepipes and sprinklers."

The Affinity Water spokesperson added: "We're busy taking care of your water which means that right now we're working very hard to keep water flowing to everyone to meet the extra demand - we know that having access to water is essential in this very hot weather."

Affinity Water is urging customers to avoid non-essential water use (File picture) - Credit: Kevin Lines

Fires, barbecues and bonfires

Following a fire in Redbourn, near St Albans, on Sunday, July 17, firefighters urging residents not to hold bonfires in extreme heat.

A Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We've already attended a large bonfire in close proximity to a field of dry standing crop in Redbourn.

"It is NOT necessary to have a bonfire in this heat. It is extremely likely to spread fast on such dry ground and you will end up with an unexpected visit from us.

"Help us to help you – we are likely to be very busy in the next few days.

"The Redbourn bonfire tired up two of our appliances to extinguish the fire, with firefighters having to wear breathing apparatus and heavy, thick fire kit in this heat.

"These resources could have been used for emergencies elsewhere."

The fire service spokesperson is also urging residents to follow barbecue safety advice.

This includes keeping a bucket of water or sand, or a garden hose nearby for emergencies, and making sure the barbecue is well away from buildings, fences, trees, shrubs and garden waste.