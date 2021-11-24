Met police officer charged with a further 13 offences

Breaking

Carrick, 46, was arrested on October 2 and originally charged with one offence of rape - Credit: PA

Met police officer David Carrick, charged with one offence of rape, now has a further 13 offences charged against him.

As part of an ongoing investigation led by detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, Carrick was charged with a further 13 offences today (Wednesday, November 24).

Carrick, 46, from Stevenage, was arrested on October 2 and originally charged with one offence of rape and subsequently remanded into custody.

However, since the start of the investigation, a further three victims have come forward.

The new charges span a time period from 2017 to 2020 and are:

Three counts of rape

Three counts of sexual assault

Two counts of sexual assault by penetration

Two counts of coercive and controlling behaviour

One count of false imprisonment

One count of attempted sexual assault by penetration

One count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent

Carrick will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday (November 26) via video link in relation to these charges.

He will then appear at St Albans Crown Court on December 3 for the Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing, which should now include all the relevant charged cases.