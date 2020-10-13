War Horse coming to Letchworth Broadway Cinema screen for Remembrance Day

The 2011 War Horse West End cast by Brinkhoff & Mögenburg. National Theatre Live will broadcast War Horse again to UK cinemas in November. Picture: Brinkhoff & Mögenburg Brinkhoff & Mögenburg

The National Theatre Live broadcast of War Horse will return to the cinema in Letchworth this November for Remembrance Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 2011 War Horse West End cast by Brinkhoff & Mögenburg. National Theatre Live will broadcast War Horse again to UK cinemas in November. Picture: Brinkhoff & Mögenburg The 2011 War Horse West End cast by Brinkhoff & Mögenburg. National Theatre Live will broadcast War Horse again to UK cinemas in November. Picture: Brinkhoff & Mögenburg

The Broadway Cinema is among the venues set to screen the unforgettable Olivier and Tony Award-winning theatrical production.

Based on Michael Morpurgo’s novel and adapted for the stage by Nick Stafford, War Horse can be seen in the garden city on Wednesday, November 11.

War Horse takes audiences on an extraordinary journey from the fields of rural Devon to the trenches of First World War France.

NT Live works with more than 2,500 cinemas in 60 countries, including 700 cinemas across the UK, including the Broadway in Eastcheap.

The 2011 War Horse West End cast by Brinkhoff & Mögenburg. National Theatre Live will broadcast War Horse again to UK cinemas in November. Picture: Brinkhoff & Mögenburg The 2011 War Horse West End cast by Brinkhoff & Mögenburg. National Theatre Live will broadcast War Horse again to UK cinemas in November. Picture: Brinkhoff & Mögenburg

War Horse will be released for a limited period as part of a slate of 11 National Theatre Live titles on offer in cinemas this autumn, which also includes Frankenstein, Coriolanus, Present Laughter, Fleabag with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Cyrano de Bergerac.

Lisa Burger, joint chief executive of the National Theatre, said: “We are so pleased to be able to support our cinema partners during what continues to be an extremely difficult time for the industry.

“They have worked tirelessly to ensure safety is a priority but without content to broadcast and support from audiences they face a very tough future.

“War Horse is such an NT classic, showcasing the creativity and magic of theatre and we hope that the opportunity to watch it or the 10 other classic NT Live titles we are broadcasting will encourage people to make a visit to their local cinema.

The 2011 War Horse West End cast by Brinkhoff & Mögenburg. National Theatre Live will broadcast War Horse again to UK cinemas in November. Picture: Brinkhoff & Mögenburg The 2011 War Horse West End cast by Brinkhoff & Mögenburg. National Theatre Live will broadcast War Horse again to UK cinemas in November. Picture: Brinkhoff & Mögenburg

“Of the more than 700 UK cinemas showing NT Live, 400 of those are independent cinemas, which, along with local theatres, are often at the heart of communities.

“At a time when live performance is scarce and much missed due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, we aim to continue to bring the best of British theatre to cinema audiences around the country.”

The winner of more than 25 international awards, including the Tony Award for Best Play on Broadway, War Horse tells the story of a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey, set against the backdrop of the First World War.

This powerfully moving and imaginative drama is filled with stirring music and songs, featuring ground-breaking puppetry work by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, which brings breathing, galloping horses to life on stage.

The 2011 War Horse West End cast by Brinkhoff & Mögenburg. National Theatre Live will broadcast War Horse again to UK cinemas in November. Picture: Brinkhoff & Mögenburg The 2011 War Horse West End cast by Brinkhoff & Mögenburg. National Theatre Live will broadcast War Horse again to UK cinemas in November. Picture: Brinkhoff & Mögenburg

For more, visit www.broadway-letchworth.com