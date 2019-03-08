Enjoy Tornado steam train journey on The North Briton route over Settle and Carlisle Railway

Passengers are invited to join new build steam locomotive Tornado for a journey north over the magnificent Settle and Carlisle Railway.

Travel by steam train across some of the most dramatic railway in the country.

Famous steam locomotive Tornado, which featured in movie Paddington 2, is to haul 'The North Briton' in a new programme of steam trains over the Settle and Carlisle Railway for 2019.

The A1 Steam Locomotive Trust, the registered charity which built, owns and operates new steam locomotive No. 60163 Tornado, will run The North Briton trains on Saturday, July 20 and Saturday, September 28, picking up passengers at London King's Cross, Potters Bar, Stevenage, Peterborough and Retford, before speeding north to Doncaster.

Here Tornado will be waiting to meet the train for almost 200 miles of steam.

Graeme Bunker-James, commercial director and trustee of The A1 Steam Locomotive Trust, said: "Our new 'North Briton' itinerary allows residents of Hertfordshire and the adjacent counties to ride the Settle and Carlisle Railway by steam, which is widely regarded as the most beautiful route in the country.

"We are delighted to have developed this day trip to take passengers from this area so that they can enjoy the landscape by steam train and we hope that many people will take this opportunity."

Famed for its beauty within the rolling landscape of the Dales and North Pennines, the Settle and Carlisle Railway demonstrates the skill and determination of Victorian civil engineering prowess in challenging and inhospitable terrain.

Highlights of the journey include Tornado hard at work to complete the climb to Ais Gill summit, the highest point of the line.

The train also passes through Dent Station, the highest in England at 1,150ft.

To accommodate for the rolling landscape, the railway was built along many viaducts and cuts through long tunnels, the longest at Blea Moor being over two miles long.

One of the most iconic sights on the route is the Ribblehead Viaduct.

The 24 arches stretch a quarter of a mile over 100ft above the ground and offer spectacular uninterrupted views of the breath-taking landscape.

Much is said of the beauty and scale of this railway, but to fully appreciate it, it must be experienced first-hand.

A part of the return journey, from Carlisle to Newcastle, takes the steam train along a stretch often referred to as 'The Hadrian's Wall Country Line' as the railway and the Roman wall intertwine through the stunning wild landscape.

Travelling on the train is one of the best ways to see a good length of Hadrian's Wall, a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site.

At the start of the day, an electric locomotive hastens the train northwards to Doncaster before Tornado takes over for the delight of steam travel across some of the most beautiful countryside in England.

There will be plenty of opportunity to see Tornado, and enjoy the sounds and smells on the steam train as it covers nearly 200 miles of challenging terrain.

At the end of the day passengers can expect some fast running on the return from Newcastle on the East Coast Main Line, as an electric locomotive takes over once more to speed the train home.

The North Briton offers the opportunity to relive a bygone age of steam travel, evoking the glamour of the 1930s.

Heritage carriages provide a nostalgic journey back in time, where passengers can enjoy the beautiful scenery as plumes of steam drift past the windows, and Tornado's whistle can be heard.

Passengers booking first class can look forward to luxurious surroundings, travelling in a comfortable and roomy seat with curtains by the windows.

For a little more indulgence, there is the first class Dining experience, with silver service for all meals, each cooked on the train by an elite team of chefs.

Passengers can enjoy a full English breakfast on the outward journey and a relaxed four-course dinner on the way home as the sun sets.

Alternatively, standard class seating is also available for those simply wishing to enjoy the scenery and have an enjoyable day out.

A buffet car is available in standard class.

Adult tickets are priced at standard class £109, first class £169, and first class dining £249.

Further details and how to book can be found via a1steam.com/northbriton or call 01325 488215.