Enjoy Wind in the Willows at Knebworth House garden theatre

PUBLISHED: 14:31 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:33 28 July 2020

Immersion Theatre will present The Wind in the Willows at Knebworth House. Picture: Supplied by Knebworth House / Immersion Theatre

Immersion Theatre

Immersion Theatre

Ratty, Mole, Badger, and Toad are coming to Knebworth for a garden theatre performance of timeless classic The Wind in the Willows.

Garden Theatre returns to Knebworth House with a production of The Wind in the Willows. Picture: Supplied by Knebworth House / Immersion Theatre

Pack your picnics and join Ratty, Mole, Badger, and the fantastically irrepressible Toad, on Sunday, August 9 at Knebworth House.

Watch as the characters embark on the adventure of a lifetime, culminating in a colourful battle to save Toad Hall from the mischievous weasels.

The multi-award nominated Immersion Theatre proudly bring their trademark style and energy to the riverbank with heaps of socially distanced audience interaction, stunning costumes, toe-tapping music, and larger-than-life characters.

It’s the perfect summer treat for all the family as Kenneth Grahame’s children’s novel is brought to life.

Immersion Theatre presents The Wind in the Willows at Knebworth House. Picture: Supplied by Knebworth House / Immersion TheatreImmersion Theatre presents The Wind in the Willows at Knebworth House. Picture: Supplied by Knebworth House / Immersion Theatre

Socially distanced squares will be drawn out for each group to sit in and enjoy the garden theatre performance.

Audience members are asked to arrive from 5.30pm for a 6pm start.

It costs £12 per adult ticket, and £10 per child ticket.

A family ticket for four is priced £40, with under-threes free of charge.

Immersion Theatre will present The Wind in the Willows at Knebworth House. Picture: Supplied by Knebworth House / Immersion Theatre

Tickets are available through the Knebworth House website at www.knebworthhouse.com

Immersion Theatre presents The Wind in the Willows at Knebworth House. Picture: Supplied by Knebworth House / Immersion Theatre

Immersion Theatre presents The Wind in the Willows at Knebworth House. Picture: Supplied by Knebworth House / Immersion Theatre

Victim suffers potential ‘life-changing injuries’ after Letchworth pub assault

A man has been hospitalied with

Stevenage daughter’s scam warning after mum, 80, falls for phoney ‘Amazon’ call

Annie, 80, was targeted by fraudsters who convinced her to give them her bank details. Picture: courtesy of Anne Davison

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Which Hitchin restaurants and cafés are taking part in new Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Hitchin have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Which Letchworth restaurants and cafés are taking part in new Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Letchworth and Baldock have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Jacob Savill

