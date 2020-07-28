Enjoy Wind in the Willows at Knebworth House garden theatre

Immersion Theatre will present The Wind in the Willows at Knebworth House. Picture: Supplied by Knebworth House / Immersion Theatre Immersion Theatre

Ratty, Mole, Badger, and Toad are coming to Knebworth for a garden theatre performance of timeless classic The Wind in the Willows.

Pack your picnics and join Ratty, Mole, Badger, and the fantastically irrepressible Toad, on Sunday, August 9 at Knebworth House.

Watch as the characters embark on the adventure of a lifetime, culminating in a colourful battle to save Toad Hall from the mischievous weasels.

The multi-award nominated Immersion Theatre proudly bring their trademark style and energy to the riverbank with heaps of socially distanced audience interaction, stunning costumes, toe-tapping music, and larger-than-life characters.

It’s the perfect summer treat for all the family as Kenneth Grahame’s children’s novel is brought to life.

Socially distanced squares will be drawn out for each group to sit in and enjoy the garden theatre performance.

Audience members are asked to arrive from 5.30pm for a 6pm start.

It costs £12 per adult ticket, and £10 per child ticket.

A family ticket for four is priced £40, with under-threes free of charge.

Tickets are available through the Knebworth House website at www.knebworthhouse.com

