It’s not Too Late to book tickets for scary thriller at Hitchin’s Market Theatre

Too Late starring Lucia Young and Eleanor Pead opens at the Market Theatre in Hitchin on Thursday, October 15. Picture: Market Theatre Market Theatre

A scary new thriller will be the second play on stage at Hitchin’s Market Theatre this autumn.

Following the current run of the season’s opening production, Nell Gwyn, Too Late can be seen at the Sun Street venue.

Opening on Thursday, October 15, the theatre’s latest production runs until Saturday, November 14.

Too Late is about two women played by actresses Eleanor Pead and Lucia Young, both with individual problems who come face to face in a mysterious house for the first time.

They accept each other but must solve their issues before time runs out.

Writer/director Kirk Foster said: “It’s very difficult to say anymore about the plot without giving things away, but as this is one of our ‘scary’ plays it will of course have jumpy moments and certainly won’t be one for the faint-hearted!”

The Market Theatre reopened its doors for live shows on September 25 and is offering limited socially distanced seating in its intimate auditorium.

Theatre manager Glyn Doggett explained: “We were already small but COVID has meant reducing our capacity to around 25 people per show.

“This does mean, however, that we can provide a safe and personal experience to everyone attending and we are reserving a table in one of our bar areas prior to the show for each party so they can enjoy a drink before and after the show if they wish.

“The feedback from our opening weekend was lovely and many remarked on how safe they felt as well as of course how much they enjoyed the show!”

The Market Theatre’s current play Nell Gwyn is the story of the orange seller turned actress and mistress to Charles II.

It stars local actress Jemma Carlisle and runs until Saturday, October 10.

Performances for that and the following play run Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7.30pm, with Thursday night a concession night for seniors and students.

For more information or to book for any of the Market Theatre’s forthcoming shows, visit www.markettheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01462 433553.

