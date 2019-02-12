Stevenage panto Snow White up for two British pantomime awards

Matt Lapinskas as Prince Simon and Hannah Jane Fox as Queen Narcissia in Stevenage pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Stevenage’s annual Gordon Craig Theatre panto has been shortlisted for two major accolades in the 2019 Great British Pantomime Awards.

This is so deserved well done cast, crew and creatives you all smashed it this year the atmosphere every show was another level. @Jordan_Prods @GBPantoAwards #pantoawards pic.twitter.com/hIM1fZvC20 — Gordon Craig Theatre (@GCTStevenage) February 17, 2019

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs delighted panto-goers at the Gordon Craig for two months over Christmas and New Year.

The Jordan Productions showpiece has now been recognised in the industry’s prestigious awards.

The Pub Landlord star Al Murray presented the nominations last night (Sunday) and the GCT panto was named in two of the categories.

Starring Matt Lapinskas, of EastEnders and Dancing on Ice fame, Hannah Boyce in the title role, Aidan O’Neill as Herbie the Huntsman, and Stevenage panto stalwart Paul Laidlaw as Dame Dolores Dingbat, Snow White is among the shows battling for the Pantomime of the Year (under 750 seats) gong.

The panto’s baddie Queen Narcissia, played by CBBC’s Millie Inbetween star Hannah Jane Fox, is also one of the five nominees in the Best Female Villain award.

Hannah Jane Fox faces tough competition from the likes of Su Pollard in Snow White at the Malvern Theatre, Dawn French in the London Palladium’s production of Snow White, and Sophie Ladds, also for Snow White at the Towngate Theatre, Basildon.

Ex-EastEnders favourite Rita Simons is also nominated for Sleeping Beauty at Bournemouth Pavilion.

The Gordon Craig Theatre posted on its Facebook page: “So excited Snow White has just been nominated for Best Pantomime of the Year and Hannah Jane Fox as best pantomime villain.

“The awards will be held on the 28th April. Good luck Jordan Productions and all cast, crew and creatives.”

The British Pantomime Awards night at the New Wimbledon Theatre on Sunday, April 28 will be hosted by Christopher Biggins.

Tickets are on sale for the Stevenage theatre’s 2019 winter production of Beauty and the Beast.

It can be seen at the theatre in Lytton Way from Friday, November 29 to Sunday, January 26, 2020.

To book tickets, visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk or call the box office on 01438 363200.

• For more on the The Great British Pantomime Awards, visit www.pantomimeawards.co.uk

