Star of The Fast Show coming to Hitchin for comedy night

Simon Day as Billy Bleach at Mostly Comedy. Picture: Gemma Poole Gemma Poole

A star of The Fast Show will help Mostly Comedy kick off its 2020 season in style in Hitchin.

Doggett and Ephgrave's Mostly Comedy night at Hitchin Town Hall will feature Phil Kay. Picture: Gemma Poole Doggett and Ephgrave's Mostly Comedy night at Hitchin Town Hall will feature Phil Kay. Picture: Gemma Poole

Comic duo Doggett & Ephgrave stage another night of laughs at Hitchin Town Hall on Thursday, January 23 with a bill featuring Simon Day.

Scottish comic Phil Kay and the popular monthly comedy club's very own David Ephgrave complete the first line-up of 2020 at the Brand Street venue.

Born in Blackheath, London, in 1962, Simon Day began his career as a character comedian, winning Time Out's New Act of the Year award in 1991 as the music hall performer Tommy Cockles.

He continued to work live across the UK, joining Reeves & Mortimer for two tours, and then two series of Vic Reeves' Big Night Out for Channel 4, before rising to prominence in BBC2's The Fast Show in 1994.

David Ephgrave at Hitchin Mostly Comedy. Picture: Gemma Poole David Ephgrave at Hitchin Mostly Comedy. Picture: Gemma Poole

As well as being a comic, he is an actor whose credits include movies Shakespeare in Love and Simon Pegg film Run, Fat Boy Run.

His numerous TV appearances include parts in Jonathan Creek, Death in Paradise, Midsomer Murders, EastEnders, Hustle, Casanova and Sky's Mount Pleasant.

He also played multiple characters in two series of BBC Radio 4's The Simon Day Show, including the fictional prog-rock star Brian Pern, who was the focus of three additional series and a TV movie for BBC4.

Day's comedy routine has been described as "beautifully observed and screamingly funny" by the Guardian, and "hilariously daft" by the Evening Standard.

See for yourself at Hitchin Town Hall next week.

The January 23 bill also includes stand-up from cult legend Phil Kay.

Phil first burst onto the comedy circuit in 1989, winning the Edinburgh Fringe Festival competition So You Think You're Funny in its second year.

His unpredictable, freestyle approach to live performance led to a Perrier Award nomination in 1993, as well as winning Best Stand-up at the British Comedy Awards in 1994.

He went on to make two series for Channel 4, Phil Kay Feels… and Next Stop, Phil Kay.

More recent TV appearances include stints on BBC's QI and Russell Howard's Good News, and he also writes for the likes of Harry Hill, Reeves & Mortimer and Jonathan Ross.

January's gig is emceed by David Ephgrave, who has featured in the Daily Telegraph, Comedy Central, i News, Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News' Best Jokes lists 2017/18.

Doors and bar open at 7.15pm, with the first act on at 8pm.

Tickets cost £15 online plus booking fee.

The line-up may be subject to last-minute alteration.

Tickets can be bought in advance via www.mostlycomedy.co.uk, where you can also book for forthcoming gigs featuring Kate Robbins, Arthur Smith, Norman Lovett and more.

To book tickets for the January 23 comedy night, visit www.wegottickets.com/event/488361

For forthcoming shows, visit www.mostlycomedy.co.uk/shows/