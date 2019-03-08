Advanced search

It's Act Two for Strictly's Ballroom Boys Ian Waite and Vincent Simone

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 12 September 2019

Ian Waite & Vincent Simone, The Ballroom Boys - Act Two can be seen at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage. Picture: Image 1st London

As Strictly Come Dancing returns to our TV screens, ballroom double act Ian Waite and Vincent Simone have announced a new touring show.

Fresh from the success of their The Ballroom Boys tour, the old-school Strictly stars' most unlikely partnership continues with a second UK and Ireland tour in 2020.

Ballroom Boys Ian and Vincent are back with ACT TWO, which will be waltzing into the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage on Friday, June 12, with tickets on sale now.

Ian says of the new show: "Myself and Vince joined up for the 2019 tour because we wanted to do something completely different to all the other Strictly tours.

"We never imagined that it would be so popular, the audiences loved it, which is amazing! So we thought, why not do it again?"

Having both been part of the hit BBC show for a number of years, with their partners including Zoe Ball, Penny Lancaster, Rachel Stevens, and Louisa Lytton, they are still very much involved.

Ian is a regular on It Takes Two with his 'Waite's Warm-Up' section and Vincent choreographs the Argentine Tango routines that are seen on the main show.

The fabulous Strictly Come Dancing stars promise another wonderful evening of old-fashioned variety featuring dance, comedy, banter and song.

Tickets can be booked directly through the theatre - visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk - or at www.theballroomboys.com

There are also a limited number of VIP Meet and Greet tickets available at each venue.

