Aladdin pantomime tickets on sale for next year's Stevenage show

PUBLISHED: 20:16 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 20:51 07 December 2019

Aladdin will be the 2020 Stevenage pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Aladdin will be the 2020 Stevenage pantomime at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Gordon Craig Theatre

Pantomime tickets for next year's production of Aladdin in Stevenage have gone on sale.

While this year's panto, Beauty and the Beast, only opened a week ago to rave reviews, tickets for the Christmas 2020 production are already available.

Described by producers as "a panto that's simply GENIEus", tickets are expected to fly out of the Gordon Craig Theatre box office.

The magical story of Aladdin will open at the theatre in Lytton Way on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Presented by Stevenage Leisure Limited in association with Jordan Productions, GCT panto Aladdin will run until Sunday, January 24, 2021.

If you book before April 2020, you will pay this year's current ticket price.

Book your tickets for Aladdin from the Gordon Craig Theatre box office on 01438 363200 or visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk/aladdin-i2427

This winter's production of Beauty and the Beast starring Paul Laidlaw as Dame Dotty Derriere and Aidan O'Neill as Potty Pierre can be seen until Saturday, January 26, 2020.

Most performances before Christmas have already sold out.

To book tickets for the French-themed panto, visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk/beauty-and-the-beast-i2119

