Tickets on sale for Madness musical Our House at Stevenage theatre
PUBLISHED: 16:37 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 13 February 2019
The Stevenage Lytton Players
Tickets have gone on sale for The Stevenage Lytton Players’ big summer production of Our House at the Gordon Craig Theatre.
Stevenage’s award-winning amateur dramatic society presents the Madness-inspired musical at the Lytton Way venue this summer.
Performances on the GCT stage will take place from Wednesday, June 5 to Saturday, June 8.
Based on songs by the chart-toppers Madness, Our House centres on Joe Casey, a boy from Camden whose life is altered by a decision made on the night of his 16th birthday.
The show subsequently follows Joe through seven years of alternative lives.
Our House is a fun, lively musical for the whole family and includes Madness hits My Girl, Baggy Trousers and It Must be Love.
Full price tickets cost £19, concessions £17 (Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday matinee only).
But an early bird offer sees all full price tickets available for £17 if purchased by March 10.
Evening performances take place at 7.45pm, with a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday, June 8.
• To book, visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk or call the Gordon Craig box office on 01438 363200.