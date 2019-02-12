Tickets on sale for Madness musical Our House at Stevenage theatre

Tickets have gone on sale for The Stevenage Lytton Players’ big summer production of Our House at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Stevenage’s award-winning amateur dramatic society presents the Madness-inspired musical at the Lytton Way venue this summer.

Performances on the GCT stage will take place from Wednesday, June 5 to Saturday, June 8.

Based on songs by the chart-toppers Madness, Our House centres on Joe Casey, a boy from Camden whose life is altered by a decision made on the night of his 16th birthday.

The show subsequently follows Joe through seven years of alternative lives.

Our House is a fun, lively musical for the whole family and includes Madness hits My Girl, Baggy Trousers and It Must be Love.

Full price tickets cost £19, concessions £17 (Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday matinee only).

But an early bird offer sees all full price tickets available for £17 if purchased by March 10.

Evening performances take place at 7.45pm, with a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday, June 8.

• To book, visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk or call the Gordon Craig box office on 01438 363200.