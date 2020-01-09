Forget Santa, Rembrandt is coming to town in new North Herts Museum exhibition

The entrance to the North Hertfordshire Museum at 14/15 Brand Street. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

A new exhibition, featuring one of the most renowned Dutch artists of all time, will open at North Hertfordshire Museum later this month.

Dutch art icon Rembrandt's work will be at North Herts Museum from January 18. Picture: North Herts Museum Dutch art icon Rembrandt's work will be at North Herts Museum from January 18. Picture: North Herts Museum

Rembrandt in Print will feature 50 of Rembrandt van Rijn's finest works, which began during the Dutch Golden Age of the 1630s until the late 1650s.

The exhibition - which has been organised by the University of Oxford's Ashmolean Museum's collection of prints - in Hitchin will feature self portraits, Rembrandt's only still life print, The Shell, and iconic works such as The Three Trees and The Windmill.

But arguably the most remarkable print on display will be the 1655 Christ Presented to The People, which is considered to be the pinnacle of Rembrandt's printmaking.

Councillor Keith Hoskins, NHDC executive member for enterprise and co-operative development, was delighted to hear the exhibition would be coming to Hitchin.

He said: "This is a wonderful start to the Hertfordshire Year of Culture in Hitchin, and we are thrilled to have such a prestigious exhibition at the museum.

"Rembrandt was a true master in his field and this special exhibition is one not to be missed.

"We urge people from North Herts and beyond to stop by and experience this wonderful artwork for themselves."

Rembrandt, widely recognised as one of the most iconic Dutch artists of his generation, was one of the most innovative and experimental printmakers of the 17th century.

Rembrandt in Print toured the country in 2019, which coincided with 350 years since Rembrandt's death in 1669, stopping in Liverpool and Bath before moving on to Hitchin.

Displayed together for the first time, these works demonstrate his inventive techniques and innate storytelling ability.

As am experimental printmaker, Rembrandt often made impressions of the intermediary, unfinished stages of his prints.

His works, in their varying stages, allow us to discover and understand Rembrandt's step-by-step process in his workshop all those years ago.

Rembrandt in Print is free to visit, will run from January 18 to April 19, and is open Tuesdays to Saturdays 10.30am to 4.30pm and 11am to 3pm on Sundays.

For more information, visit northhertsmuseum.org.