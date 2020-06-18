Advanced search

Watch the Bancroft Players’ Ernest production online as QMT Live is launched

PUBLISHED: 17:17 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 18 June 2020

The Bancroft Players' live stream of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest can be watched online on Thursday, June 25. Picture: supplied by The Queen Mother Theatre

The Bancroft Players' live stream of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest can be watched online on Thursday, June 25. Picture: supplied by The Queen Mother Theatre

The Queen Mother Theatre

With theatres closed for the foreseeable future, The Queen Mother Theatre in Hitchin is bringing the entertainment straight to your home with a new series of online streams.

The first ever production of The Bancroft Players was Pygmalion. Picture: supplied by The Queen Mother TheatreThe first ever production of The Bancroft Players was Pygmalion. Picture: supplied by The Queen Mother Theatre

From next week you can watch a series of online live and pre-recorded shows from The QMT from the comfort of your own home.

The QMT may be closed to the public, but the theatre’s members have been busy behind the scenes during these challenging times.

Happily grabbing a lockdown cocktail, the Bancroft Players have been settling down with Zoom each week to watch other members perform playlets, some written by members.

The Players are now expanding their online activities to friends and patrons.

A copy of the original programme of The Bancroft Players' 1945 production of Pygmalion. Picture: supplied by The Queen Mother TheatreA copy of the original programme of The Bancroft Players' 1945 production of Pygmalion. Picture: supplied by The Queen Mother Theatre

Thursday, June 25 sees the launch of QMT LIVE, with a summer programme of recorded plays plus live-streamed events.

For the more creatively minded, there will be workshops to participate in along with theatre members.

First on the cards for QMT LIVE is The Importance of Being Ernest, the Bancroft Players’ sellout performance from last year.

If you missed Oscar Wilde’s classic or already seen it, enjoy it online. It’s free to all.

The pre-recorded live stream will take place on The QMT Facebook page – Facebook.com/TheQMT – on Thursday, June 25 at 7.45pm.

It will be preceded by a live interview with the director.

Artistic director Rory Reynolds said: “Like all theatres we are unsure when we will be open for customers but as soon as we’re allowed to open our doors, we will – we promise.

“In the meantime we are providing a programme of plays and lively activities. We hope to see you online!”

This is the Bancroft Players’ 75th anniversary year and although celebrations have put on hold for now, Keith Crook, a past treasurer of the society, has compiled much of the history of the Players.

Reflecting on how things have changed since he became a member in 1973, Keith said: “The Bancroft Players have adapted and evolved since 1945 and built their own Queen Mother Theatre in the heart of Hitchin.

“Even if difficult circumstances, we remain innovative and are proud to bring you shows and short plays online in our 75th year, until we meet again.”

Looking beyond these challenging times, local theatregoers can look forward to some exciting developments at The Queen Mother Theatre as plans take shape to provide improved facilities for members and patrons.

For more on The Queen Mother Theatre, visit www.queenmothertheatre.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Stevenage town centre as lockdown eases

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Baldock has North Hertfordshire’s highest coronavirus death toll

More people have died from COVID-19 in Baldock than any other area of North Herts. Picture: PEXELS

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Shoppers return to Letchworth town centre as stores reopen

Shoppers returned to Letchworth town centre this morning as non-essential stores reopened. Picture: Jacob Savill

Fight is on to save Letchworth Settlement after shock closure announcement

The Letchworth Settlement was celebrating its centenary this year. Picture: Google

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Stevenage town centre as lockdown eases

Non-essential shops reopen in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Baldock has North Hertfordshire’s highest coronavirus death toll

More people have died from COVID-19 in Baldock than any other area of North Herts. Picture: PEXELS

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Shoppers return to Letchworth town centre as stores reopen

Shoppers returned to Letchworth town centre this morning as non-essential stores reopened. Picture: Jacob Savill

Fight is on to save Letchworth Settlement after shock closure announcement

The Letchworth Settlement was celebrating its centenary this year. Picture: Google

Latest from the The Comet

Watch the Bancroft Players’ Ernest production online as QMT Live is launched

The Bancroft Players' live stream of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest can be watched online on Thursday, June 25. Picture: supplied by The Queen Mother Theatre

Stevenage’s famous faces talk growing up in the town, Black Lives Matter protest and more

Olivier Award winning actor and filmmaker Giles Terera. Picture: Darren Bell

Mostly Comedy duo to interview Dead Ringers star live on Zoom

Jan Ravens at Mostly Comedy. Picture: Gemma Poole

Two people taken to Lister Hospital after A1(M) crash near Welwyn Garden City

Beds, Herts and Cambs Road Policing Unit said the vehicle spun out on the A1(M) near Junction 6 after the bad weather yesterday into a ditch. Picture: BCHRPU

Airbus in Stevenage wins European Space Agency contract to build rover to retrieve samples from Mars

Sample Fetch Rover and transfer module. Picture courtesy of Airbus Defence and Space
Drive 24