Take a peep at Mostly Comedy’s forthcoming Isy Suttie show

Peep Show star and comedian Isy Suttie at Hitchin Mostly Comedy. Picture: Gemma Poole. Gemma Poole

A star of sitcom Peep Show will help Hitchin’s Mostly Comedy celebrate its 12th anniversary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Doggett & Ephgrave's More Than Mostly Comedy Podcast Doggett & Ephgrave's More Than Mostly Comedy Podcast

While current COVID-19 restrictions prevent the popular club from reopening at present, custodians Doggett & Ephgrave will mark 12 years of Mostly Comedy by resuming their series of live-streamed interviews, starting with Isy Suttie on Friday, October 23.

While Glyn Doggett, David Ephgrave and Hitchin Town Hall are keen to restart their live shows as soon as is feasible, a number of setbacks still stand in their way.

The biggest is that the Brand Street venue’s current socially-distanced capacity falls too far below the gig’s break-even point to be viable.

Organisers are constantly assessing the situation, however, and will open as soon as it is safe and practical to do so.

Doggett & Ephgrave at Hitchin Mostly Comedy. Picture: Gemma Poole. Doggett & Ephgrave at Hitchin Mostly Comedy. Picture: Gemma Poole.

This enforced closure inevitably puts Mostly Comedy in a compromised financial position as duo Doggett and Ephgrave continue to cover the club’s running costs – including their acts’ interview fees, insurance, office/storage rent and utility bills, and the mailing list service – without their usual gig income.

The longer it takes to reopen, the more chance the club might fold.

Fans of Mostly can help protect the club’s longevity by donating to their JustGiving campaign, which can be found at www.mostlycomedy.co.uk

They can also book for Peep Show star Isy Suttie’s live interview to show your support.

Isy is a comedian, actress and writer who began her stand-up career in 2002 and has since been nominated for a British Comedy Award three times.

She’s written articles for The Guardian, The Observer, and Glamour, to name a few, and is also a regular contributor to BBC Radio 4, most notably with the Sony Award-winning Pearl and Dave – which was adapted from her 2013 Edinburgh show – and Isy Suttie’s Love Letters.

Suttie’s TV credits include Damned, Man Down, Shameless and the panel shows QI, Would I Lie To You? and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, although she’s probably best known for portraying Mark’s girlfriend Dobby in Channel 4 sitcom Peep Show, a character she played from 2008 through to the series finale in 2015.

The running time of the Mostly Comedy Zoom event will be approximately 40 minutes, with virtual doors at 7.45pm for an 8pm start.

Tickets are £5 and are available via www.mostlycomedy.co.uk, where you can also submit questions for Isy.

After booking, ticket holders should download the Zoom software for free at www.zoom.us and await the link to the watch the interview.

An edited version will feature in a future episode of the More Than Mostly Comedy Podcast.

Previous instalments have starred Rory Bremner, Bobby Davro, Jan Ravens, Phill Jupitus and Katherine Ryan.

They are available for free via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and PodBean, and at www.mostlycomedy.co.uk.