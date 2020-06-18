Advanced search

Mostly Comedy duo to interview Dead Ringers star live on Zoom

PUBLISHED: 15:40 18 June 2020

Jan Ravens at Mostly Comedy. Picture: Gemma Poole

Jan Ravens at Mostly Comedy. Picture: Gemma Poole

Gemma Poole

Comedy duo Doggett & Ephgrave will be interviewing Dead Ringers star Jan Ravens on Zoom later this month.

Jan Ravens is the latest star to appear on Mostly Comedy's Zoom interviews. Picture: suppliedJan Ravens is the latest star to appear on Mostly Comedy's Zoom interviews. Picture: supplied

The organisers of Hitchin’s Mostly Comedy will keep the Zoomomentum going on Tuesday, June 30 when they chat to Jan Ravens via the conferencing app.

This will be the latest online instalment of Glyn Doggett and David Ephgrave’s Mostly Comedy night.

An edited version of the live interview will feature in a future episode of Doggett & Ephgrave’s More Than Mostly Comedy Podcast.

With her unique mix of hilarious mimicry and sharp satire, Ravens is one of the UK’s most successful impressionists.

Doggett & Ephgrave's More Than Mostly Comedy PodcastDoggett & Ephgrave's More Than Mostly Comedy Podcast

In fact, her Theresa May impression recently achieved cult status, going viral on social media with over one million views on YouTube.

Jan was brought up in Hoylake, near Liverpool, and studied drama at Cambridge, where she became the first woman president of the Footlights.

She went on to direct the revue, The Cellar Tapes, with Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, Emma Thompson and Tony Slattery, which won the first Perrier comedy award at the Edinburgh Festival.

Her career began at the BBC as a comedy producer, but she soon returned to performing.

Early TV work includes Carrott’s Lib, where her impressions got her taken on for Spitting Image, and shows with Lenny Henry, Kenny Everett and Alexei Sayle.

She also appeared on Big Impression with Alistair McGowan and Ronni Ancona, and on several of Rory Bremner’s shows.

Jan is a regular contributor across BBC Radio 4, on programmes such as Just A Minute and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, and also current affairs programmes such as Broadcasting House, The Week in Westminster and Today.

Her TV acting credits include Hebburn, Big Bad World, Skins, Midsomer Murders, Carla Lane’s Luv and Janet Grimley in The Grimleys.

Alongside her work on screen and radio, she achieved rave reviews for her solo show Difficult Woman, which was followed by a sellout tour with fellow More Than Mostly Comedy Podcast interviewee, Rory Bremner.

Other stage credits include seasons at Chichester Festival Theatre and Birmingham Rep, and Pentecost and After Easter for the RSC.

Running time of the Zoom interview will be approximately 45 minutes.

Audience members’ cameras will be off, so they won’t be visible.

You will also have a chance to submit questions, both before and during the recording.

Tickets are £5 and are available via www.mostlycomedy.co.uk.

Once you’ve booked, download Zoom for free at www.zoom.us and await the link to watch the interview.

Virtual doors on June 30 are at 7.45pm for an 8pm start.

