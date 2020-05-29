Bobby Davro and The Bluetones’ singer lined up for Mostly Comedy live streams

Bobby Davro will be interviewed for Glyn Doggett and David Ephgrave's More Than Mostly Comedy Podcast. Picture: Gemma Poole Gemma Poole

A popular Hitchin comedy club has lined up live interviews with The Bluetones’ frontman Mark Morriss and comedian Bobby Davro.

The Bluetones' Mark Morriss will be interviewed by Mostly Comedy's Glyn Doggett and David Ephgrave on Zoom. Picture: Gemma Poole The Bluetones' Mark Morriss will be interviewed by Mostly Comedy's Glyn Doggett and David Ephgrave on Zoom. Picture: Gemma Poole

After confirming a live-streamed interview with impressionist Rory Bremner for June 5, Doggett & Ephgrave will host another couple of Mostly Comedy live gigs via the conferencing app Zoom.

They will be interviewing The Bluetones’ frontman Mark Morriss on Sunday, June 7, and then comedian Bobby Davro on Friday, June 12.

Tickets are £5 each and edited versions of the interviews will feature in future episodes of the duo’s More Than Mostly Comedy Podcast.

Mark Morriss is the lead singer of popular indie band The Bluetones, who are best known for Britpop anthem Slight Return.

The Bluetones played last summer’s 1990s-inspired music festival Cool Britannia at Knebworth House and the band topped the UK album charts in 1996 with debut Expecting to Fly, which knocked Oasis’ (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? off the number one spot.

Not content with completing his fourth solo album Look Up, Mark regularly busies himself with many side-projects, from playing rhythm guitar for Toast of London, House of Fools and IT Crowd star Matt Berry’s band The Maypoles, to writing the music for the audio versions of David Walliams’ successful series of children’s books.

Davro – born Robert Christopher Nankeville – needs little introduction.

He is a comedian, actor, singer and impressionist who’s been a familiar face in the UK since his major television breakthrough on the ITV variety show Live From Her Majesty’s in 1983.

His fame reached its peak in the mid-to-late 80s, when he appeared in his own primetime ITV Saturday night shows Bobby Davro on the Box, Bobby Davro’s TV Annual and Bobby Davro’s TV Weekly, which made him a household name throughout the country.

In recent years, Davro has delved further into acting, most prominently, playing Terry Lonsdale in ITV’s Footballers’ Wives and Vinnie Monks in BBC1 One’s flagship soap EastEnders.

He is also no stranger to primetime reality TV, having competed on Celebrity Big Brother and Come Dine With Me for C4, and ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

Running time for the Zoom interviews will be approximately 45 minutes and audience members’ cameras will be off so they won’t be visible.

You will also have a chance to submit questions, both before and during the recording.

Doggett & Ephgrave's More Than Mostly Comedy Podcast Doggett & Ephgrave's More Than Mostly Comedy Podcast

Tickets are £5 and are available via www.mostlycomedy.co.uk, where you can also listen to the most recent MTMC Podcast episode with Arthut Smith.

Once you’ve booked, download Zoom for free at www.zoom.us and await the link to watch the interview.

Virtual doors will be at 7.45pm, for an 8pm start.

