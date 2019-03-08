Reginald D Hunter to open new Mostly Comedy season in Hitchin

Reginald D Hunter with Glyn Doggett (left) and David Ephgrave (right). The stand-up comedian will appear at the Hitchin Mostly Comedy night at Hitchin Town Hall on Thursday, September 19. Picture: Supplied by Doggett & Ephgrave Supplied by Doggett & Ephgrave

Top American stand-up comedian Reginald D Hunter will return to Hitchin for a comedy night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lynn Ruth Miller will appear at Doggett & Ephgrave's Mostly Comedy night in Hitchin Town Hall Lynn Ruth Miller will appear at Doggett & Ephgrave's Mostly Comedy night in Hitchin Town Hall

Top American stand-up comedian Reginald D Hunter will return to Hitchin for a comedy night.

Doggett & Ephgrave, the duo behind Hitchin's successful long-running club Mostly Comedy, kick off their autumn 2019 season on Thursday, September 19 at their new home in Hitchin Town Hall in the company of TV favourite Reginald D Hunter.

Reg is one of the comedy scene's best-known performers.

He is a regular on such primetime shows as Have I Got News For You, QI, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Live at The Apollo, and has branched out into documentaries with BBC road trips such as Reginald D Hunter's Songs of the South and Reginald D Hunter's Songs of the Border.

Born in Albany, Georgia, in 1969, he initially travelled to the UK at the age of 27 to study acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, before becoming a comedian.

He performed his first open spot as a dare and then turned his attention from acting to stand-up.

Since then, his career has taken in countries as far afield as Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Africa and America, and seen him perform in such prestigious locations as London's West End and Sydney Opera House.

He is one of the few comics to be nominated for Edinburgh Fringe's prestigious Comedy Award for three consecutive years, from 2002 to 2004.

Fellow American Lynn Ruth Miller joins Hunter on the Hitchin bill.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, in 1933, Miller lays claim to be the oldest working stand-up comedian on both sides of the Atlantic.

She only started her comedy journey at 71 after a successful career as an award-winning author, tutor and newspaper columnist.

She made it to Las Vegas in the 2008 season of America's Got Talent, won People's Choice in 2009 Branson Comedy Festival, made the finals in Bill Word's Funniest Female Contest 2009 and semi-final in the SF International Comedy Competition.

She also won both nights of the Texas Burlesque Festival without taking off anything too crucial.

The gig will be emceed by the club's custodians, Glyn Doggett and David Ephgrave.

Doors open at 7.15pm, with the first act on at 8pm.

Tickets are £13.50 and can be bought in advance at www.mostlycomedy.co.uk, where you can also book for November's 11th birthday show with Neil Innes, honorary member of Monty Python, plus The Rutles and the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band.

For more, visit www.doggettandephgrave.co.uk and www.mostlycomedy.co.uk