Stevenage primary school ready to raise the curtain on showstopping Nativity! production

PUBLISHED: 15:30 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 27 November 2019

Martins Wood Primary School in Stevenage are peforming their unique production of Nativity! The Musical this week. Picture: Martins Wood primary school

Martins Wood Primary School in Stevenage are peforming their unique production of Nativity! The Musical this week. Picture: Martins Wood primary school

A Stevenage primary school is performing a unique nativity show this week, featuring a cast of the school's current and former pupils.

Martins Wood Primary School in Stevenage are peforming their unique production of Nativity! The Musical this week. Picture: Martins Wood primary school

Nativity! The Musical - adapted from the 2009 film starring Martin Freeman - is the sophomore production from Martins Wood Primary School's community theatre group, following the huge success of Oliver! at the Gordon Craig theatre last year - which marked the school's 50th anniversary.

Martins Wood Community Theatre are a unique theatre troupe with an inter-generational cast of current and past Martins Wood pupils, along with parents, grandparents, staff - and anyone who has a special connection to the school.

This year's production of Nativity! The Musical will serve as the regional amateur premiere of the show, with the national tour running at the same time.

The production will be performed at the school but in a bespoke theatrical space, with the studio and hall combining by opening the separating doors and installing raked seating - all this augmented by advanced sound and lighting equipment.

Headteacher Tom Evans said: "When we performed Oliver! at the Gordon Craig last year I didn't expect we would create a new amateur theatre group, but members of the cast caught the bug and have continued to meet.

"This meant that when the rights to perform Nativity! The Musical - based on the Debbie Isitt film - were released, we were well placed for it.

"We are putting plenty of 'Sparkle and Shine' into our show, with a full cast of adults and children, promising to get our festive season off to a great start.

"Everything you remember from the film is included - including Gabriel entering on a death slide! - and it will feature all the well known songs you'd expect."

Martins Wood is also launching its appeal for tinned food to coincide with the production, and intend to build Christmas tree-shaped towers of tins, to donate to the Foodshed at the end of the term - a Stevenage foodbank based at Stevenage Vineyard Church.

Nativity! The Musical performances will be at 7.30pm tomorrow (Thursday), Friday and Saturday, and there will be a futher matinee show at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets are available from ticketsource.co.uk/martins-wood-community-theatre.

