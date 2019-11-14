Meet the cast of Letchworth Broadway's production of The Wind in the Willows

The cast of Letchworth Broadway Theatre's Christmas production of The Wind in the Willows Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation

Ratty, Mole, Badger and Mr Toad were in Letchworth as cast members of the Broadway Theatre's Christmas production of The Wind in the Willows were unveiled.

The cast of Letchworth Broadway Theatre's Christmas production of The Wind in the Willows with producer Scott Ritchie The cast of Letchworth Broadway Theatre's Christmas production of The Wind in the Willows with producer Scott Ritchie

The garden city's first resident theatre production, The Wind in the Willows, will run for six days from Tuesday, December 10.

Harry Sykes (Chief Weasel / Badger), Ryan Alexander Full (Ratty), Hannah Ponting (Mole), and Jonathan Wakeford (Toad) form the cast for the family-friendly festive treat.

They were selected from a pool of nearly 700 applicants.

The Junior Chorus, performed by children and young people from Letchworth and the surrounding areas, will join Mole, Badger, Mr Toad, Chief Weasel and Ratty in this new production of Kenneth Grahame's much-loved classic riverbank tale.

The Wind in the Willows producer Scott Ritchie The Wind in the Willows producer Scott Ritchie

Of the main cast members, Harry Sykes trained at ArtsEd Musical Theatre, and appearing in The Wind in the Willows is a dream come true.

"I've always loved The Wind in the Willows ever since I was a little child," Harry told the Comet.

"It's a show I've always wanted to do, particularly Chief Weasel, which is a part that I can really get my teeth into."

Biggleswade actress Hannah Ponting will play Mole.

She has appeared on stage at the Prince of Wales Theatre and the Milton Keynes Theatre, as well as performing in several high-profile events such as Milan Fashion Week.

"Mole's a lovely character," said Hannah."She's very inquisitive of everything, quite shy and everything is really exciting and new for her."

Hannah is looking forward to appearing in the family show.

"It's going to be a show that's just filled with magic and adventure," said Hannah.

"It's a show that's amazing for the whole family to come and watch.

"And, hopefully, it will inspire children to want to do acting."

Ryan Alexander Full has appeared in several TV and film productions, including roles in The Danish Girl, The Crown and Mr Selfridge.

He was also a semi-finalist on Britain's Got Talent with The Collaborative Orchestra.

Jonathan Wakeford trained at The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

His credits include Angus/Lennox in Macbeth at the Ductac Theatre in Dubai, and John/Starkey in Peter Pan on an international tour.

The enchanting Christmas show is being presented by Scott Ritchie Productions and KD Theatre Productions, in association with Broadway Theatre.

Producer Scott Ritchie said: "I am thrilled with the level of talent we have managed to secure for this exciting production being built exclusively for Letchworth audiences.

"It is a joy to be presenting the first resident Christmas show in the world's first Garden City.

"Aside from the venue being a stunning place to produce live theatre, the Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation's ethos align with my vision and goals creatively.

"This feels like an extremely exciting time for all participating in this creative collaboration and we look forward to presenting our production on the stage at Broadway."

Performances will take place from Tuesday, December 10 to Sunday, December 15 at various times.

Tickets can be booked online via broadway-letchworth.com or by calling the Broadway Theatre box office on 01462 681088.