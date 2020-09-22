The show must go on: Hitchin’s The Queen Mother Theatre set to reopen

Rehearsals for the upcoming production of Heisenberg - The Uncertainty Principle by Simon Stephens at The Queen Mother Theatre in Hitchin. Picture: Julian Newman Turner Julian Newman Turner

Hitchin’s The Queen Mother Theatre is set to welcome back audiences with an intriguing and inspiring play.

After several months closure due to the coronavirus, the theatre off Walsworth Road is reopening on October 6 in a COVID-safe environment so audiences can enjoy live performances again right in the heart of Hitchin.

The first play in The Bancroft Players’ new season is Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle by Simon Stephens.

It is a romance which starts with a random encounter at a railway station between a quirky, middle-aged American woman and an an older, awkward man.

Writer Simon Stephens is an Olivier Award and Tony Award-winning playwright who has crafted nearly 30 plays, including The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

The QMT show is due to run from Tuesday, October 6 to Saturday, October 10 at 7.45pm.

The Saturday performance will also be simultaneously streamed live online.

Heisenberg production director Keith Swainston said: “This play was important to me because of its relevance to today’s society.

“We are living in uncertain times, but rather than being frightened, it might be the start of a remarkable new adventure.

“Not knowing what’s going to happen in your life might not be such a bad thing?”

The Queen Mother Theatre has been ‘dark’ since the beginning of lockdown and members are looking forward to reopening with a programme of activities.

Unlike many theatres, The QMT is better placed to adapt to current restrictions including the management of the flow of audiences through the building, and particularly for socially-distanced seating that fully compiles with Government guidelines.

Consequently, audience capacity has been reduced and bookings are taken online only

Julian Newman Turner, the theatre’s business and marketing manager, said: “As you can imagine we are very excited to be opening our doors once again and we have gone to great measures to provide a COVID-safe environment for audience and actors, crew and staff.”

Th theatre’s artistic director, Rory Reynolds, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be reopening our lovely theatre again with such an entertaining and engaging play.

“Of course we take the safety of our audiences, casts and crew very seriously and have in place a range of safety measures to ensure that you can confidently come and enjoy this production and all the upcoming shows in our new programme.”

Visit www.queenmothertheatre.org.uk for more details and to book tickets.

This season also marks The Bancroft Players’ 75th anniversary, although unfortunately celebrations will have to wait until next year due to the current situation.