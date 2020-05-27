Advanced search

Zoom in for Mostly Comedy’s interview with impressionist Rory Bremner

PUBLISHED: 16:58 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 27 May 2020

Glyn Doggett, Rory Bremner and David Ephgrave at Hitchin Mostly Comedy. Picture: Gemma Poole.

Gemma Poole

A popular Hitchin comedy club will be hosting a live-streamed interview with impressionist Rory Bremner next week.

Rory Bremner at Hitchin Mostly Comedy. Picture: Gemma Poole.Rory Bremner at Hitchin Mostly Comedy. Picture: Gemma Poole.

In need of a laugh during lockdown?

Then sign up for a live-streamed interview with impressionist Rory Bremner.

In an attempt to thwart lockdown’s effect on live comedy, Doggett & Ephgrave host the second online version of their Hitchin club Mostly Comedy on Friday, June 5 at 8pm.

They will be interviewing the BAFTA-winning Rory Bremner live via the video conferencing app Zoom, which you can watch for just £5.

Doggett & Ephgrave's More Than Mostly Comedy PodcastDoggett & Ephgrave's More Than Mostly Comedy Podcast

An edited version of the interview will feature in a future instalment of the duo’s More Than Mostly Comedy Podcast.

This follows Glyn Doggett and David Ephgrave’s recent Zoom interview with Arthur Smith.

Next week’s guest Rory Bremner is arguably Britain’s most famous and lauded impressionist, with a repertoire of over a hundred characters, taking in everyone from film stars to chat show hosts, sportsmen to newsreaders, and politicians to fellow comedians.

He is best known for writing and starring in the political satire show Bremner, Bird and Fortune, a mainstay of Channel 4’s comedy output for nearly 20 years, as well as his frequent one-off topical specials, including 2003’s Between Iraq and a Hard Place and 2008’s Silly Money, a four-part satirical documentary on the global banking crisis.

Rory’s career has taken in a wide range of comic and serious programmes including Question Time, The One Show and QI, hosting Breakfast with Frost, and writing diaries for the Daily Telegraph and The New Statesman.

He has twice won the British Comedy Award for Top Male Performer and BAFTA’s Best Light Entertainment Award.

In 2011, he partnered Erin Boag on BBC One’s flagship Saturday night show Strictly Come Dancing.

More recently he could be seen as a regular on ITV comedy game show The Imitation Game, and BBC’s Mock the Week.

Mostly Comedy's David EphgraveMostly Comedy's David Ephgrave

Running time for the Mostly Comedy Zoom interview will be approximately 45 minutes, and audience members’ cameras and mics will be off so you won’t be visible.

You’ll also have a chance to submit questions, both before and during the recording, and your money will help protect Hitchin Mostly Comedy through the coronavirus crisis.

Tickets cost £5 and are available via www.mostlycomedy.co.uk, where you can also listen to the most recent MTMC Podcast episode with Arthur Smith.

Once you’ve booked, download Zoom for free before June 5 at www.zoom.us – you won’t need a paid account – and await the meeting link to watch the interview.

Glyn Doggett recording a podcast via ZoomGlyn Doggett recording a podcast via Zoom

Virtual doors on Friday, June 5 open at 7.45pm, with the podcast interview starting at 8pm.

Drive 24