Mostly Comedy announce live-stream Zoom interviews with Lucy Porter and Lynn Ruth Miller

Mostly Comedy's Doggett & Ephgrave with Lucy Porter. Picture: Doggett & Ephgrave Doggett & Ephgrave

Hitchin’s Mostly Comedy custodians Glyn Doggett and David Ephgrave have announced two more live Zoom interviews.

Lynn Ruth Miller at Mostly Comedy. Picture: Gemma Poole. Lynn Ruth Miller at Mostly Comedy. Picture: Gemma Poole.

While COVID-19 restrictions mean the comedy club won’t reopen before 2021, duo Doggett & Ephgrave will plug the gap with online chats with Lucy Porter on Thursday, November 19 and Lynn Ruth Miller on Sunday, December 13.

Lucy Porter is a familiar face, thanks to appearances on shows such as QI, Live at the Apollo, Would I Lie to You? and Mock the Week.

She is also a regular on the BBC Radio 4 staples The News Quiz and The Unbelievable Truth.

A veteran of the comedy circuit, Porter has performed 13 one-woman shows at the Edinburgh Fringe and taken her stand-up all over the world, from Las Vegas to Cape Town.

Doggett & Ephgrave's More Than Mostly Comedy Podcast Doggett & Ephgrave's More Than Mostly Comedy Podcast

She’s written plays and sitcoms, including In the Family Way and The Fair Intellectual Club for Radio 4.

In 2004, she played Nurse Flinn in the critically acclaimed record-breaking Edinburgh run of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest with Christian Slater.

She later reprised the role for the show’s West End run.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, in 1933, Lynn Ruth Miller lays claim to being the oldest working stand-up comedian on both sides of the Atlantic.

She started her comedy adventure at 71 after a successful career as an award-winning author, newspaper columnist and TV pundit.

Since then, she made it to Las Vegas in America’s Got Talent in 2008, won People’s Choice in 2009 Branson Comedy Festival, made the finals in Bill Word’s Funniest Female Contest 2009, and semi-final in the SF International Comedy Competition.

She also reached the top 100 contestants in Britain’s Got Talent, and won both nights of the Texas Burlesque Festival without taking off anything too crucial.

In 2020, she published her autobiography, Getting the Last Laugh.

The running time for both live-streamed Zoom events is approximately 40 minutes.

Tickets are £5 and are available via www.mostlycomedy.co.uk, where you can also submit questions for Lucy and Lynn Ruth.

After booking, ticket holders can download the Zoom software for free at www.zoom.us and await the link to the watch the live interview.

Virtual doors at 7.45pm for an 8pm start.

Fans of Mostly can also help protect the club’s longevity by donating to their JustGiving campaign, which can be found at www.mostlycomedy.co.uk/justgiving-campaign