Coronavirus: Hitchin comedy club night postponed

Arthur Smith at Hitchin Mostly Comedy. Picture: Gemma Poole. Gemma Poole

A monthly Hitchin comedy club has postponed next week's gig in the town due to the coronavirus outbreak.

We've taken the executive decision to postpone next week's Hitchin #MostlyComedy to 22nd May, for obvious reasons. Sorry for the inconvenience, but we hope to see you in the rescheduled date. #coronavirus https://t.co/7OUya3NpWX pic.twitter.com/7dJO5UD1ss — Doggett and Ephgrave (@doggettephgrave) March 14, 2020

Arthur Smith, Spring Day and Olaf Falafel were due to appear at Doggett & Ephgrave's Hitchin Mostly Comedy night on Thursday, March 19.

However, organisers of the Hitchin Town Hall show have postponed the event until Friday, May 22, 'to play our part in helping to minimalise the spread of coronavirus'.

The gig will now take place on Friday, May 22 with the same line-up apart from Spring Day, who will appear at the club on July 16.

Ticket holders will be contacted by WeGotTickets with more info on moving to the new date or opting for a refund.

The Mostly Comedy show planned for April 23 with Phil Cornwell, Brodi Snook, and Doggett & Ephgrave, plus podcast interview, is still going ahead at time of going to press.

For more on the club, visit www.mostlycomedy.co.uk