Stevenage panto Snow White named best pantomime at national awards

Stevenage panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cast members. Picture: Gordon Craig Theatre. Archant

There was double joy for Stevenage’s pantomime at the industry’s annual awards night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Gordon Craig Theatre production Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs picked up two gongs at the prestigious 2019 Great British Pantomime Awards on Sunday night at the New Wimbledon Theatre in London.

Starring Matt Lapinskas, of EastEnders and Dancing on Ice fame, Hannah Boyce in the title role, Aidan O'Neill as Herbie the Huntsman, and Stevenage panto stalwart Paul Laidlaw as Dame Dolores Dingbat, the Jordan Productions show was named Pantomime of the Year in the venues under 750 seats category.

CBBC's Millie Inbetween star Hannah Jane Fox, who played the Stevenage panto's baddie, was also named Best Female Villain of the year.

As Queen Narcissia, she beat the likes of Su Pollard, Dawn French and ex-EastEnders star Rita Simons to the trophy.

The Gordon Craig Theatre posted on its Facebook page: “WINNERS of Best Pantomime of the year under 750 seats. Congratulations to all involved.

“It is much deserved by the team at Jordan Productions and the theatre team at The Gordon Craig.

Stevenage pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Gordon Craig Theatre. Picture: Origin8Photography Stevenage pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Gordon Craig Theatre. Picture: Origin8Photography

“What a great night at The New Wimbledon Theatre and an extra big congratulations to Hannah Jane Fox who won Best Villain.”

Posting a picture on Instagram, Jordan Productions wrote: “Brilliant night at @gbpantoawards picking up 2 awards for Snow White at @gordoncraigtheatre – Best Female Villain went to Hannah Jane Fox & the show picked up Best Pantomime as well.”

The Gordon Craig panto has now enjoyed success at the awards for the past three years.

Matt Lapinskas as Prince Simon and Hannah-Jane Fox as Queen Narcissia in Stevenage pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Gordon Craig Theatre. Picture: Origin8Photography Matt Lapinskas as Prince Simon and Hannah-Jane Fox as Queen Narcissia in Stevenage pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Gordon Craig Theatre. Picture: Origin8Photography

Tom Lister's performance as Captain Hook in Peter Pan won 'Best Male Baddie' in 2016/2017, and Twist and Pulse claimed the 'Best Choreography' accolade at the following year's awards for Jack and the Beanstalk.

This winter's Stevenage pantomime will be Beauty and the Beast.

Tickets are on sale now, with the show running at the theatre in Lytton Way from Friday, November 29 to Sunday, January 26, 2020.

To book tickets, visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk or call the box office on 01438 363200.

You may also want to watch:

Hannah Boyce as Snow White in Stevenage pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Gordon Craig Theatre. Hannah Boyce as Snow White in Stevenage pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

Aidan O'Neill as Herbie the Huntsman in Stevenage pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Gordon Craig Theatre. Aidan O'Neill as Herbie the Huntsman in Stevenage pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Gordon Craig Theatre.