Stevenage panto Snow White named best pantomime at national awards
PUBLISHED: 17:19 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:39 29 April 2019
Archant
There was double joy for Stevenage’s pantomime at the industry’s annual awards night.
The Gordon Craig Theatre production Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs picked up two gongs at the prestigious 2019 Great British Pantomime Awards on Sunday night at the New Wimbledon Theatre in London.
Starring Matt Lapinskas, of EastEnders and Dancing on Ice fame, Hannah Boyce in the title role, Aidan O'Neill as Herbie the Huntsman, and Stevenage panto stalwart Paul Laidlaw as Dame Dolores Dingbat, the Jordan Productions show was named Pantomime of the Year in the venues under 750 seats category.
CBBC's Millie Inbetween star Hannah Jane Fox, who played the Stevenage panto's baddie, was also named Best Female Villain of the year.
As Queen Narcissia, she beat the likes of Su Pollard, Dawn French and ex-EastEnders star Rita Simons to the trophy.
The Gordon Craig Theatre posted on its Facebook page: “WINNERS of Best Pantomime of the year under 750 seats. Congratulations to all involved.
“It is much deserved by the team at Jordan Productions and the theatre team at The Gordon Craig.
“What a great night at The New Wimbledon Theatre and an extra big congratulations to Hannah Jane Fox who won Best Villain.”
Posting a picture on Instagram, Jordan Productions wrote: “Brilliant night at @gbpantoawards picking up 2 awards for Snow White at @gordoncraigtheatre – Best Female Villain went to Hannah Jane Fox & the show picked up Best Pantomime as well.”
The Gordon Craig panto has now enjoyed success at the awards for the past three years.
Tom Lister's performance as Captain Hook in Peter Pan won 'Best Male Baddie' in 2016/2017, and Twist and Pulse claimed the 'Best Choreography' accolade at the following year's awards for Jack and the Beanstalk.
This winter's Stevenage pantomime will be Beauty and the Beast.
Tickets are on sale now, with the show running at the theatre in Lytton Way from Friday, November 29 to Sunday, January 26, 2020.
To book tickets, visit www.gordon-craig.co.uk or call the box office on 01438 363200.