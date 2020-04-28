All Broadway performances cancelled until end of June

The Broadway Cinema & Theatre in Letchworth will remain closed with all performances cancelled until June 30 at the earliest. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Letchworth’s Broadway Theatre has cancelled all performances until the end of June.

The theatre and cinema complex in Eastcheap posted a coronavirus update on its social media channels yesterday (Tuesday).

The Broadway Facebook post said: “We are sorry to announce that we are now cancelling all performances until 30 June 2020 due to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Where possible, we are looking to rearrange these performances to dates in Autumn 2020 or Spring 2021.

“If you are unable to attend the date of the rearranged show, we will refund the original tickets purchased.”

The statement added: “Keeping staff safe is our top priority so our offices are temporarily closed.

“This means we are unable to process any ticket refunds at this time.

“We will be contacting all ticket holders as soon as possible to inform you of the rearranged date or refund your tickets.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”