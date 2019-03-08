Surprises in store at Stevenage's free fireworks display on Bonfire Night

Stevenage's 2019 fireworks show will take place at Fairlands Valley Park on Tuesday, November 5. Picture: Alan Davies Archant

This year's annual Stevenage fireworks display will take place on November 5 - Bonfire Night!

Stevenage Borough Council's spectacular free display will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Fairlands Valley Park.

The fireworks show at the Six Hills Way venue promises a few special surprises this year.

A posting on the council's Facebook page added: "The biggest free firework show in the area always draws a large audience.

"We will be using state-of-the-art equipment at this year's show and the set will be synchronised to music through a rock show sound system."

The popular event always draws a large crowd from the town.

The fireworks starts at 7.30pm, but families are advised to get down to Fairlands Valley early as large crowds are expected on Guy Fawkes Night.

The council's Facebook post added: "Marriotts School is the perfect place to go as not only does the school have a perfect view of the fireworks, there is great access and facilities for cycle parking and the disabled."

Organisers also urge residents not to bring sparklers or fireworks.

- For more information, call 01438 242389 or email leisure@stevenage.gov.uk