Fairground rides and candy floss as Stevenage Charter Fair returns next week

Road closures will be in place on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Picture: Georgia Barrow Archant

The Stevenage Charter Fair returns on Monday and Tuesday next week - and promises two days of fairground stalls and rides, as well as street food, candy floss and prizes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The annual charter fair is coming to Stevenage on Monday and Tuesday next week. Picture: Georgia Barrow The annual charter fair is coming to Stevenage on Monday and Tuesday next week. Picture: Georgia Barrow

The fair takes place along the High Street from 3pm to midnight on both days.

It has been held every September since King Edward I granted Stevenage a charter in 1281 - giving the right to hold a weekly market and yearly fair for all time.

You may also want to watch:

The fun usually happens on September 22 and 23 each year, however the charter also states that the fair cannot be held on a Sunday.

One of the steam powered merry-go-rounds pictured in 1907 One of the steam powered merry-go-rounds pictured in 1907

The main purpose of the early fairs was trade, with cloth, wool and wine merchants stopping off to sell their wares.

Sometime over the next 200 years, the festivities were moved to the autumn and by Victorian times the fair was being held on September 22 and 23.

The High Street, Drapers Way, Hitchin Road and part of Lytton Way will be closed to traffic from Sunday through to Tuesday night while the fair is in town.