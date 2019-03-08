Gallery

Hundreds turn out as Rhythms returns to Hitchin Town Hall

Sukhi Rayat performs at the Rhythms of the World 2019 in Hitchin Town Hall. Picture: Strand PR Strand PR

Hundreds of people turned out as Rhythms of the World made its return to Hitchin Town Hall on Saturday.

The 11-hour programme of music attracted more than 1,600 people to the Brand Street venue over the course of the day.

Highlights included DagaDana from Poland and the Ukraine - who played Glastonbury the day before - Hitchin's Sukhi Rayat joining forces with djembe drummers from the Half Moon Drum Circle in a tabla fusion, and fellow Glastonbury performer Max Pashm, who concluded the night with his Balkan swing music.

Two youngsters have a djemba drum off at Rhythms of the World in Hitchin. Picture: Peter Alan Gill Two youngsters have a djemba drum off at Rhythms of the World in Hitchin. Picture: Peter Alan Gill

More than 100 acts played in pubs and venues around the town over the weekend, with Rhythms trustee Regina van der Leeuw reporting that many were "very busy". She added: "The public have been very generous which means the festival will go on. The sun shone on Hitchin and it feels like Rhythms was back on the road again. We would like to thank the public for supporting us and our many volunteers for working tirelessly behind the scenes.

"We are already busy planning next year's event, so watch this space!"

If you are interested in being part of Rhythms of the World 2020 email info@rotw.uk.

DagaDana perform at Rhythms of the World in Hitchin. Picture: Peter Alan Gill DagaDana perform at Rhythms of the World in Hitchin. Picture: Peter Alan Gill

DagaDana perform at Rhythms of the World in Hitchin. Picture: Peter Alan Gill DagaDana perform at Rhythms of the World in Hitchin. Picture: Peter Alan Gill

Children have their faces painted the Rhythms of the World 2019 in Hitchin Town Hall. Picture: Strand PR Children have their faces painted the Rhythms of the World 2019 in Hitchin Town Hall. Picture: Strand PR

