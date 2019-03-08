Rhythms of the World to return to its roots this weekend

Rhythms of the World is going back to its roots on Saturday with a day-long event at Hitchin Town Hall. Picture: ROTW Archant

Rhythms of the World is set to return this weekend, going back to its roots with a day-long event at Hitchin Town Hall.

The Cubanauts will be returning to Hitchin to play at this weekend's Rhythms of the World 2019. Picture: Regina van der Leeuw The Cubanauts will be returning to Hitchin to play at this weekend's Rhythms of the World 2019. Picture: Regina van der Leeuw

Starting at midday on Saturday at the Brand Street venue, the festival will host artists from home and abroad.

"Music from around the world and around the corner has always been our motto and this is what is planned," said ROTW trustee Regina van der Leeuw.

"Our stage at the town hall will host a range of artists who will also be gracing the stages of other major festivals this summer."

The day festival will also be supported over the weekend by 'fringe' events at 11 venues in Hitchin, including The George, The Victoria, Club 85 and Hitchin Town Football Club, starting this Friday.

Sukhi Rayat, pictured performing in St Mary's Church as part of Rhythms of the World 2013, is among the 2019 line-up. Picture: Josh Jacklin Sukhi Rayat, pictured performing in St Mary's Church as part of Rhythms of the World 2013, is among the 2019 line-up. Picture: Josh Jacklin

Explaining the reason for not holding a major festival since 2015, Regina said: "While this was a wonderful weekend, the income from the festival did not cover its costs and the debt left afterwards has taken some time to be sorted out.

"It is time for a complete reboot. ROTW is going back to the roots of the festival to where it first started in Hitchin Town Hall."

Rhythms of the World first took place at the venue in 1992 and was held there for the first four years, before spreading across the town. In 2008 it moved to Hitchin Priory, but that ceased in 2015.

More than 100 acts and DJs will be performing over three days, including the likes of Polish-Ukrainian group DagaDana and Max Pashm, both of whom will also be performing sets at Glastonbury this weekend.

Herts-based artists The Cubanauts, Masta T, Bruce McCrae, Keana Jess and Hitchin's Glee choir will also be making an appearance at the town hall.

The event is free to attend, but spaces are limited.

There's not just live music, either, with a Djembe drumming sessions following Sukhi Rayat's Tabla fusion performance - which he also showcased at the first Rhythms.

Regina has expressed her gratitude to all who have helped make ROTW happen this year, adding: "We're very excited to see some amazing acts perform in Hitchin.

"This weekend would not be possible without the generosity of all the artists and volunteers and we extend a huge thanks to them all."

To view the full weekend line-up, visit clashfinder.com/s/rotw2019.

For more information about the event, see rotw.uk.