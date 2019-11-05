Stevenage author 'returns home' in book signing for chart-topping novel

A Stevenage author is 'returning home' this Saturday for a book signing of his best-selling debut novel.

Richard Carberry - who's novel 'A Fistful of Fur' peaked in the top 10 of the UK Amazon charts last year - will be signing copies of his book in Queensway WHS Smith from 11am.

The 52-year-old, who now lives in Sheppey, moved to Stevenage when he was four and attended Roebuck Junior School - where he credits his teacher, Mr Burke, for giving him "the confidence to write".

Richard said: "Stevenage is always home to me and though it's been a few years coming, this is going to be a very special one. It will be an emotional day."

Richard says the book - which has been described as "Only Fools and Horses meets American werewolf in London" - is a "horror-comedy set in the 80s about a bunch of wideboys who end up travelling from London to a remote village in the west country with disastrous yet hilarious consequences".

The novel was released in November last year, and Richard has already completed a sequel.

There are also plans for an audiobook to be released in 2020.