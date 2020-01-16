Advanced search

Order, order! Book tickets now to see former Speaker John Bercow in Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 10:42 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 16 January 2020

The former Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, is coming to Letchworth to talk about his life and his new book of memoirs.

Order, ORDER! Former Speaker of the House, John Bercow, will talk about and sign his autobiography, Unspeakable, in Letchworth.

Former Speaker of the House, John Bercow will talk about and sign his memoir, Unspeakable, at a book event being held at the Broadway Theatre in Letchworth. Picture: supplied by David's BookshopFormer Speaker of the House, John Bercow will talk about and sign his memoir, Unspeakable, at a book event being held at the Broadway Theatre in Letchworth. Picture: supplied by David's Bookshop

The former MP and Speaker will be appearing at the Broadway Theatre on Sunday, February 9 at 3pm as part of David's Bookshop's series of February events.

The son of a north London mini cab driver, Bercow was elected as the MP for Buckingham in 1997, and became the Speaker of the House in 2009.

In the last decade, he has presided over one of the most tumultuous periods in Parliamentary history, as it has contended with the 2010 coalition Government, austerity and Brexit.

Bercow's prominence during the Brexit debate gave him a profile in the UK and Europe.

Beyond the issue of Brexit - which Bercow recently said "is the biggest foreign policy mistake in the post-war period" - he has spoken often about democratising parliament and holding the Government to account.

His new memoir, Unspeakable, also promises his verdicts on figures including former Prime Ministers Tony Blair, David Cameron and Theresa May, and current PM Boris Johnson.

Join him for a candid conversation about his eventful political career.

After entering Parliament as a Conservative MP in 1997, he was appointed Shadow Chief Treasury then Work and Pensions Secretary, but resigned to support the Labour Government's policy to allow unmarried gay and heterosexual couples to adopt.

He was later asked by Ed Balls to lead a review of children and families affected by speech, language and communication needs - which resulted in millions of additional funding.

As Speaker, Bercow built a reputation as a reformer.

On one level he dispensed with knee breeches, silk stockings and buckled court shoes.

More significantly, he increased the use of 'Urgent Questions' requiring Ministers to make 685 statements on pressing issues, extended the time for PMQs, and replaced the shooting range with a nursery.

To some he was biased against Brexit.

Tickets for his appearance at the Broadway Theatre cost £20, with the price including a copy of the hardback book.

To book tickets, ring the shop on 01462 684631, or call into the shop in Eastcheap.

Alternatively, go to www.davids-bookshops.co.uk/events to book online.

