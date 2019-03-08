WATCH: A sneak peek of the new North Herts Museum

North Herts Museum will open to the public on Saturday. Picture: Alan Millard Archant

As North Hertfordshire Museum gears up for its grand opening this weekend, we've had a sneak peek at what's in store.

After a long-running saga, North Herts Museum will finally open its doors to the public on Saturday.

Visitors can expect family activites and a range of exhibitions that feature art, archaeology, nature, football and even a Victorian chemist's shop.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Neville Reyner, will cut the ribbon and declare the museum officially open.

Also on offer will be aspiring rappers from Samuel Lucas JMI School in Hitchin.

The Year 3 pupils will perform a Hitchin rap they've written themselves, which mentions Samuel Lucas and Emily Davis, the suffragist.

The museum was formed from the former Hitchin and Letchworth museums, and includes artifacts from across North Herts.

The museum is now fully accessible, with a lift to all floors.

Located on Brand Street in Hitchin, North Herts Museum first opens on Saturday at 10.30am.