Advanced search

Wilkestock organisers ‘devastated’ at cancelling charity music festival

PUBLISHED: 18:24 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:48 20 May 2020

Slaves headlined the Saturday night at Wilkestock Festival 2019. Picture: Mary Cullen

Slaves headlined the Saturday night at Wilkestock Festival 2019. Picture: Mary Cullen

Mary Cullen

Heartbroken organisers have cancelled this year’s charity music festival Wilkestock due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Slaves headlined the Saturday night at Wilkestock Festival 2019. Picture: Mary CullenSlaves headlined the Saturday night at Wilkestock Festival 2019. Picture: Mary Cullen

Wilkestock 2020 was due to take place in the Hertfordshire countryside at Frogmore Hill – between Watton-at-Stone and Stevenage – from Friday, September 4 to Sunday, September 6.

However, with mass gatherings still banned amid the COVID-19 crisis, festival promoters have called off this year’s event.

The festival will now return from September 3 to September 5, 2021.

Team Wilkestock posted on the festival’s Instagram page: “We are devastated to announce that, due to the uncertainty around events this year, Wilkestock 2020 has been cancelled.

The 2020 Wilkestock Charity Music Festival has been cancelled.The 2020 Wilkestock Charity Music Festival has been cancelled.

“If you have purchased tickets, don’t worry: they will be valid for next year!

“As a charity festival, we’d be ever so grateful if you could hold on to your tickets for 2021 so that we may continue to operate.

“Wilkestock 2021 will take place from 3rd to 5th September.”

The update added: “We have been closely following the Government guidance and seeking professional advice since the lockdown began in March 2020.

Revellers enjoying Wilkestock Festival 2019. Picture: Mary CullenRevellers enjoying Wilkestock Festival 2019. Picture: Mary Cullen

“It’s become clearer and clearer that Wilkestock would not be able to deliver the kind of event that we all know and love, and with the current situation still ongoing we feel this is the safest and most responsible action to take.”

All profits from Wilkestock are donated to leukaemia research charity Bloodwise and Keswick Mountain Rescue Team – two charities close to the organisers’ hearts.

A post on Wilkestock’s Facebook page said: “This news will undoubtedly be disappointing for not only our loyal Wilkestockers, but also the hundreds of bands, DJs, volunteers, security, traders, and of course, our beloved charities.”

Last year’s festival featured headline performances from Slaves and We Are Scientists.

We Are Scientists headlined the Friday night at Wilkestock Festival 2019. Picture: Mary CullenWe Are Scientists headlined the Friday night at Wilkestock Festival 2019. Picture: Mary Cullen

Organisers are looking to take some special performances online and into care homes as a thank you to this “neglected” sector during the current pandemic.

The Facebook post added: “Wilkestock has always been a great supporter of local and national grassroots music, traders and community, and so we’d like to announce that Wilkestock will be taking local musicians on the road in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire to perform in our amazing care homes.

“Care homes have been incredibly neglected during this crisis, and many of their residents do not even have the means to contact their loved ones.

“We hope by giving them the opportunity to gather (safely!) and enjoy some top-notch music, this may help to lift their spirits.

Slaves headlined the Saturday night at Wilkestock Festival 2019. Picture: Mary CullenSlaves headlined the Saturday night at Wilkestock Festival 2019. Picture: Mary Cullen

“In addition to this, we will be streaming this live and giving viewers the opportunity to donate directly to a fund for providing tablets to care homes, so they too can Zoom and FaceTime their friends and families.

“More information will be available for this soon via our Facebook page.”

The update continued: “We want to take this opportunity to thank all NHS, frontline and key workers across the UK for their magnificent, ongoing work to keep us safe and well. We love you!

“We apologise for any disappointment caused: we’re truly devastated!

View this post on Instagram

We are devastated to announce that, due to the uncertainty around events this year, Wilkestock 2020 has been cancelled. If you have purchased tickets, don't worry: they will be valid for next year! As a charity festival, we'd be ever so grateful if you could hold on to your tickets for 2021 so that we may continue to operate. Wilkestock 2021 will take place from 3rd to 5th September. We have been closely following the government guidance and seeking professional advice since the lockdown began in March 2020. It's become clearer and clearer that Wilkestock would not be able to deliver the kind of event that we all know and love, and with the current situation still ongoing we feel this is the safest and most responsible action to take. This news will undoubtedly be disappointing for not only our loyal Wilkestockers, but also the hundreds of bands, DJs, volunteers, security, traders, and of course - our beloved charities. Wilkestock has always been a great supporter of local and national grassroots music, traders and community, and so we'd like to announce that Wilkestock will be taking local musicians on the road in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire to perform in our amazing care homes. Care homes have been incredibly neglected during this crisis, and many of their residents do not even have the means to contact their loved ones. We hope by giving them the opportunity to gather (safely!) and enjoy some top-notch music, this may help to lift their spirits. In addition to this - we will be streaming this LIVE and giving viewers the opportunity to donate directly to a fund for providing tablets to care homes, so they too can Zoom and FaceTime their friends and families. More information will be available for this soon via our Facebook page. We want to take this opportunity to thank all NHS, frontline and key workers across the UK for their magnificent, ongoing work to keep us safe and well. We love you! We apologise for any disappointment caused: we're truly devastated! If you have any queries or would like to request a refund, please contact boxoffice@wilkestock.com. We will be back… bigger, better and bolder in 2021: watch this space! Team Wilkestock x

A post shared by Wilkestock Festival (@wilkestock) on

“If you have any queries or would like to request a refund, please contact boxoffice@wilkestock.com.”

Team Wilkstock added: “We will be back… bigger, better and bolder in 2021: watch this space!”

Visit www.wilkestock.com for more on the festival.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Stevenage indoor market traders criticise council’s decision to charge full rent

Stevenage Indoor Market

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage MP accused of ‘vanishing act’ during coronavirus pandemic reveals what he’s been up to

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland says he is working hard from home to support his constituents during the coronavirus lockdown. Parliament is maintaining a formal dress code when MPs participate in sessions, even if virtually, which is why he is wearing a suit. Picture: Courtesy of Stephen McPartland's office.

Stevenage indoor market traders criticise council’s decision to charge full rent

Stevenage Indoor Market

Data reveals majority of Stevenage’s coronavirus deaths are in care homes

The majority of COVID-19 related deaths in Stevenage have been in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the The Comet

Wilkestock organisers ‘devastated’ at cancelling charity music festival

Slaves headlined the Saturday night at Wilkestock Festival 2019. Picture: Mary Cullen

Stevenage Borough Council: ‘We will do everything we can to protect vital services and jobs’

Council leader Sharon Taylor has publically pleaded with the government for more local funding. Picture: SBC

One in five council tax payers in Stevenage failed to make payment last month

A significant fall in payments has contributed to the council's cash flow crisis. Picture: Getty/iStockphoto

Which measures could allow Hertfordshire schools to reopen?

Hertfordshire County Council has discussed social distancing measures required to reopen schools in June. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Championship hopes rise as Hitchin’s Tom Ansell signs new deal with Goodwin Boxing

Tom Ansell in action at the Copper Box Arena. Picture: NATALIE MAYHEW/BUTTERFLY BOXING
Drive 24